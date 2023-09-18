One block of Green Street was closed in Downtown Tehachapi on Sunday, Sept. 17, and filled with shade canopies and activity tables for the Tehachapi Heritage League’s annual Kids Day at the Museum. Interested little groups of families and happy children with their parents or other relatives sampled the various activities and celebrated a beautiful late summer day.
“This was the most successful Kids Day we have had, with over 200 kids filling the street, museum, Errea House and garden,” said Kids Day Coordinator Dixie Coutant. “There were 25 activities offered, plus animals to pet and feed. This would not be possible without the dedicated support of the Tehachapi Heritage League Board. We are already planning to do it again in 2024!”
Among the crafts and other hands-on attractions was a Bactrian (two-humped) camel from Windswept Ranch, as well as sheep, a therapy dog and live snakes from the area. There were many different options and activities for kids to sample.
Kids Day at the Museum is a program of the Heritage League, inspired by the annual Museum Day at the Smithsonian Institution every Sept. 17. The Smithsonian and other museums, zoos and cultural centers that participate waive their otherwise mandatory admission fees on that day.
The Tehachapi Museum, and Errea House Museum, on the other hand, are generously always free. Donations and gift shop purchases are welcomed, but you don’t have to pay anything to visit these two interesting and well-managed museums. That is a rarity in this fee-based world we live in, and a tribute to the hard-working volunteers who manage and operate the well-run Tehachapi Museum and the Errea House across the street.
Presenters at this year’s Kids Day at the Museum included Hall Ambulance, Rising Star Riders, Have A Heart Humane Society, Windswept Ranch, Lauren James Therapy Dogs, Liz Block Basket Weaver, Tomo-Kahni Volunteers, Steve “Mr. Beeman” Melton, Tehachapi Audubon, Mountain Carvers, TARA Tehachapi Area Radio Association, Tim Turmezei Reptiles, The Well, Music and Arts Foundation, Susan Palm Basque Sheep, Stan “The Piano Man” Coutant, Colleen Cazier Quilter, Friends of the Tehachapi Depot, Jodi Stauffer Rock Painting and Dayna Wells Weaving.
Assistance and extra muscle in setting up was provided by the Tehachapi High freshmen football team and Coach Tim. Tehachapi Heritage League volunteers who helped make the event happen included Joan Coté, Kevin Coté, Donna Dieterle, Barbara Schnirel, Rich Ertman, Mary Cunningham, Kerri Esten, THL president, and Judy Reynolds, museum director.
Grand Prize donors were Carlos Donuts, Darlene’s Real Swell Toys and Hitching Post Theaters.
It was good to see local children engaged and interested in the museums and the special activities, many of them organized and run by seniors. Society and our community benefits when different generations interact in positive, educational and supportive ways. Kids Day at the Museum is a welcome addition to Tehachapi.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
