With Valentine's Day approaching on Feb. 14, I thought it would be appropriate to share a Tehachapi love story, one that lasted more than 50 years. This is the story of Larry and Ellen Wiggins, two American kids born right at the midpoint of the 20th century.
The Wiggins are a pioneering family of the Tehachapi Mountains — friends of the Brite family, and related by marriage, the Wiggins came west with a wagon train that left Texas in the spring of 1851 and arrived at San Diego in 1852. Two brothers of the Wiggins family settled in Tehachapi, and the youngest members of the Wiggins family that live in Tehachapi today are seventh generation residents.
Larry Wiggins, officially Lawrence Jon, was born on June 1, 1949, one of the three children of Ed and Maryellen Wiggins. Larry, whose siblings were Ed and Linda, was born in Pomona because his father was working there, but the family soon returned to the Tehachapi area when Larry was still a baby. Though he was only a toddler when he experienced it, Larry remembered the 1952 Tehachapi earthquake and all the damage and disruption that it caused.
Larry grew up a typical Tehachapi boy, spending his days playing outside with his friends and later developing an interest in cars. His father, Ed, was a truck driver, hauling cement produced locally.
The Wiggins family also owned Wiggins Truck Service, a business located at the east end of Tehachapi Boulevard, next to the little cafe now known as Gracian's Grill. The business sold fuel produced by Douglas Oil Co., a company that featured a "Flying Heart" logo, with a red heart and blue and white wing above it. The Flying Heart sign at Wiggins Truck Service stayed up for many decades and was a reminder of earlier Tehachapi times.
Larry worked at his family's service station from the time he was barely a teenager, pumping gas or diesel, filling tires, and doing car maintenance and repairs.
One day in 1968, when he was a senior at Tehachapi High, Larry went into a Tehachapi business known as the Snack Hut. It was also on Tehachapi Boulevard, just down the road from the service station, in a location that is now part of the equipment yard at BS&E Rents. This little disappeared burger joint was still open up until the late 1970s and into the early 1980s.
On that fateful day in 1968, Larry got out of his '55 Chevy truck, wearing a white T-shirt and Levis, with his hair tousled and some oil and grease on him from working on vehicles. He was a classic American teenage boy of the era.
Inside the Snack Hut was a girl named Ellen Melendez, who had been born in Tehachapi Hospital on March 4, 1950. She was mostly raised in the nearby Mojave Desert and Antelope Valley, and the family had returned to Tehachapi so Ellen could go to Tehachapi High for her junior and senior years. Ellen happened to be looking out the window as Larry got out of his truck, and she was immediately smitten.
As Larry got inside the Snack Hut, he couldn't help but notice the striking girl who was smiling at him, and he was likewise enamored with her. Ellen happened to be wearing a miniskirt at the time. She had previously been living in the Lancaster area, where fashion tastes were more daring, so she stood out among the more conservatively dressed Tehachapi girls of 1968. "I brought the miniskirt to Tehachapi," she would say in later years with pride.
The two teenagers talked and flirted, and then went their separate ways. They would run into each other in school and talk, and then a few weeks later, they both found themselves at a Tehachapi High School dance. When Larry spotted Ellen talking to another boy, he came up and joined them. To Ellen's delight, he removed a ring from her finger and squeezed it onto his pinkie, where he could barely get it past his first knuckle. "We're together now," he announced to his would-be rival.
And together they remained. Larry graduated, and then on July 3, 1969, the two of them got married at Larry's parents' home on Valley Boulevard. This is now the location of the McDonald's and its parking lot. The Wiggins homestead was a rambling blue house that Ed Wiggins built using concrete blocks that he cast himself using a homemade form and cement from the plant at Monolith. Larry's lifelong best friend, Wayne Bush, still has the mold Ed used to make his concrete bricks.
The bustling, welcoming Wiggins household was a popular place for visitors, because Ed and Maryellen were kindly, friendly people. I have fond, and honestly, wistful feelings for that long-vanished old country home and the sweet people who lived there. I never imagined it would one day end up as the location of a McDonald's and a shopping mall.
But back to Larry and Ellen. After marrying, they moved into a little apartment in an alley off D Street. Larry was driving the tow truck that Wiggins Truck Service used to respond to car problems and accidents, then later he started driving a big diesel truck hauling turf grass from the sod farms in Cummings Valley.
Ellen and Larry started growing their family with the addition of their son, Lawrence Jon Jr., always known as Larry Jon, in 1971 and daughter Rebecca "Becca" in 1973. In 1982, Larry and Ellen bought Wiggins Truck Service from Larry's parents and ran that business, continuing to sell fuel, as well as fix tires, offer some repairs and towing.
"My Mom married a fairytale, as far as she was concerned," their daughter Becca told me. "Her own father was a monster, and she'd never been around a man who was so gentle and sweet like my Dad, and he adored her. They both felt so lucky to have each other."
Larry and Ellen bought a house on Oakwood Street, and like the old Wiggins homestead, it was a welcoming place. The neighborhood children found it to be a place of positive encouragement, light-hearted fun and refuge. Paul and Chris Coon, a pair of Tehachapi brothers, moved in with the Wiggins when their own parents moved out of the area, so they could finish school at Tehachapi High. Ellen became a kind of second mom to them, as she did to many other Tehachapi kids.
Larry eventually became the head diesel mechanic at Cal Portland Cement, and he was nearing his planned retirement when disaster struck: Larry was left paralyzed from an accident when working on his motorhome. This was a life-changing obstacle, but with the help of his Ellen and family members, Larry adjusted.
Then in 2012, Ellen was diagnosed with cancer and had her own life-threatening medical challenges. Together Larry and Ellen helped each other navigate the difficulties of chronic health problems, cheering each other up when they needed it most.
In early September of last year, Larry was sick and hospitalized at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. Ellen was admitted shortly afterward, and they were placed in adjoining rooms. Ellen's heart was giving out, and on Sept. 7, Larry was wheeled in from his room so he could hold her hand and be with her and other family members when she passed away.
With Ellen's passing, Larry lost a lot of his will to live. He had been discharged from the hospital, but was readmitted after attending her funeral on Sept. 17. He was released again, but after a brief home stay, he was back in the hospital, and at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, he was found deceased.
So a 52-year love story came to end. Larry and Ellen were by each other's side, in sickness and in health, through both the hard times and fun times. Their partnership is a model of mutual appreciation and devotion. On social media today, it would get labeled #relationshipgoals. Those two Tehachapi kids made it work, and together they left a lasting and loving legacy.
