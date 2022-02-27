A legendary dreamer, achiever and aviation trailblazer named Larry Barrett, 84, passed away on Jan. 19 in the Tehachapi Valley, where he had spent the past 40 years creating Skylark North Glider Flight School and Mountain Valley Airport.
Larry and his wife, Jane, first bought their facility off Highline Road in 1979. It had been created by sailplane pioneers Fred and Goldie Harris in 1961, but it was in a state of disrepair: the entrance road was nearly impassable and choked with weeds, the windows were broken out of the office/headquarters, and infrastructure was sparse or non-existent.
Larry was a tenacious man of vision, however, and he saw something else: a well-run place where pilots from all over the state, and much farther afield, could come and enjoy Tehachapi's remarkable soaring conditions.
Larry also envisioned a restaurant where pilots and friends could eat, socialize and watch sailplanes take off and land. And there would be hangars where pilots could store their gliders, or build, repair and restore aircraft. There should also be an RV park where visitors to the airport, or the Tehachapi area in general, could park their motorhomes or trailers not far from the runway and enjoy spacious views of the Tehachapi Mountains.
All of this came to pass, but it wasn't easy. It was only through the hard work of Larry and Jane and dedicated employees over the years. An addition was made to the original building, and the Raven's Nest cafe became one of Tehachapi's most charming destinations for a bite to eat in a unique location. More than 25 hangers were built, an RV park was created, and Mountain Valley Airport became a thriving place and a Mecca for sailplane enthusiasts.
While Mountain Valley Airport is famous among glider pilots, less well-known is the fact that the Air Force Test Pilot School based at Edwards AFB has been bringing out pilots to get experience in flying non-powered aircraft for 40 years. U.S. military pilots from all different branches of the service have gotten flight training at Mountain Valley Airport. Dave Vanhoy, technical director at the Air Force Test Pilot School, estimated that more than 4,500 pilots in the past four decades have undergone flight training at Mountain Valley. Some of the most elite pilots in the American armed forces have trained in sailplanes in the skies over Tehachapi, thanks to Larry Barrett and his highly professional facility.
Larry was born in Yakima, Wash., on Sept. 19, 1937, and raised in Southern California. His introduction to soaring came in the late 1960s at Lake Elsinore, where both the largest glider flight school, and the largest parachute jump school, in the country at the time shared a facility. One day Larry was out for a drive and he ended up taking a spontaneous glider ride, and became hooked on the experience.
Larry threw himself into aviation, quickly getting his pilot's license, commercial license, instructor's license and eventually becoming an FAA Designee examiner. He started a glider school in Lake Elsinore in 1972, and after making a fuel stop at California City in 1977, he opened a second operation there. In 1979, Fred and Goldie Harris offered him the airport in Tehachapi, and he jumped at the chance to own his own airport. They brought their tow planes, sailplanes and tools to Tehachapi and began operations at the abandoned Holiday Haven facility.
Over the years, Larry Barrett served as an inspiration or mentor to hundreds of pilots. He was extremely knowledgeable and safety was non-negotiable for him. His emphasis on the safe and professional operation of the airport is one of the main reasons for the productive, long-standing relationship with multiple test pilot schools.
Larry enjoyed people and liked to share his love of flight, but he was also a rough-hewn, imposing man who could be intimidating. I went to school with Larry's son Glenn, and I first started writing about and taking photos at Mountain Valley Airport as a teenager in the early 1980s. Larry would always oblige when I interviewed him and asked questions, but he typically wasn't a talkative person. He listened carefully to questions, and then gave a concise answer. When he said something, it was important. It was clear when you were around Larry that you were in the presence of a highly capable, battle-tested veteran of many life experiences.
Larry Barrett's nickname was Bear, alluding to his last name, but he was a lion of aviation, and of Tehachapi. He created a remarkable destination in the Tehachapi Mountains, and made his dreams come true. He left a legacy of tenacity and accomplishment, and he is loved and revered in many hearts.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.