The beautiful, gentle, soaking rains that we have had in the past week have been a very welcome gift in the midst of California’s perpetual drought. Flora and fauna of all kinds have benefited, including some remarkable organisms called lichen.
Lichens don’t belong to either the plant or animal kingdoms. In fact, they can actually represent three kingdoms.
Life on Earth is currently placed into one of five widely accepted kingdoms: Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, Protista and Monera. The first two, the Animal and Plant kingdoms, are fairly straightforward. The third is the Fungi, which includes mushrooms, yeasts and molds. The last two consist of mostly very small organisms and is harder to define. Protista includes amoebas, algae, dinoflagellates, protozoa, diatoms, etc. Monera are the tiniest of all, consisting of microscopic living things like bacteria and is made up of single-celled organisms with no defined nucleus.
Lichens are actually composite organisms consisting of at least two different species, typically a fungus and an algae. There is an old mnemonic that can help you to remember this: “Fred Fungus and Alice Algae took a lichen (likin’) to each other.” This conveys the idea of two organisms living together, and also helps with the accurate pronunciation of the word lichen — you say it as “like-en” and not “leech-en.”
The relationship between the fungi and algae is apparently mutually beneficial, which is referred to as symbiotic. In fact, the word “symbiosis” was originally coined to describe the relationship between the fungi and algae living together as lichen.
In recent years, some lichenologists discovered that lichen may include a cyanobacteria too, which is why lichen can represent three kingdoms: Fungi for the fungus, Protista for the algae, and Monera for the cyanobacteria.
I know that can sound complex, with good reason, for lichenology is a complex field and there is still a tremendous amount to learn about the varied lichen of the world. But you can also simply enjoy lichen as cool, colorful organisms living on rocks, trees, fenceposts and other objects.
Lichen are extremely hardy and can live nearly anywhere, as long as there is sufficient moisture from time to time. Some lichen live at the seashore, pounded by waves and exposed to continual salt water immersion or spray, and still they thrive.
Others lichen species live in Antarctica and may grow as slowly as a third of an inch in 1,000 years, while there are lichens in rainforests that can grow three feet in a single year. Some lichen were kept outside the International Space Station, in the airless vacuum of space, for a year and a half and when brought back inside, the lichen began growing and reproducing again.
There are about 1,500 species of lichen found in California, and there are lots of different species in the Tehachapi Mountains. Many of my favorite lichen species are found growing on wood. The fungal portion of lichen attaches itself to tree bark, and begins growing there.
But lichens don’t grow on just any tree, and not in every location. Some trees have bark that lichens don’t favor, and these trees don’t have any lichen colonies. Other tree species, like our Valley Oaks (Quercus lobata), have bark that suits lichen splendidly, and they host many different colonies all mingled together. The bark of trees in favorable growing conditions can host such vibrant and varied lichen colonies that they resemble miniature coral reefs.
Another common tree in the Tehachapi Mountains, Jeffrey Pine (Pinus jeffreyi) has rough, fissured bark that some lichen species favor. The bark on the north side of Jeffrey Pines found in Tehachapi Mountain Park can be totally green with the abundance of lichen colonies growing on them.
Because lichens have no roots to draw up moisture from soil, they depend entirely upon atmospheric moisture. So our past week of rain and mist has been ideal for lichens, and if you venture outside where there are trees or boulders, look for lichen colonies that are now in their peak of color and fullness. These strange and ancient organisms are neither plant nor animal, and they represent the myriad different strategies that life has adapted to survive on Earth.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
