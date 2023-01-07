Our recent prolonged rain and drizzly weather has brought about the reappearance of wild organisms that have been more uncommon the past three years: Meadow Mushrooms.
This widespread fungus species is known scientifically as Agaricus campestris, and they are closely related to Agaricus bisporus, the ubiquitous store mushroom commonly referred to as White Button Mushrooms or Pizza Mushrooms.
Meadow Mushrooms are common in the Tehachapi Mountains, at least in wetter years. They tend to grow in open, grassy areas, or in Valley Oak savannahs or Blue Oak Woodlands, though not where it’s too shady or forested. With its usually dry climate, the Tehachapi area is not home to a very diverse array of fungi, but Meadow Mushrooms are often widespread.
Meadow Mushrooms only appear when conditions are right, mostly in the next few days after a storm, if the temperature is high enough. It doesn’t have to be particularly warm — Meadow Mushrooms readily pop up when it reaches 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but they won’t come up if the weather is very cold and remains in the 30s.
The first thing you see of a Meadow Mushroom is a rounded or flattish white cap, mostly circular, pushing its way upward, typically among the low green grass found in loamy, fertile soil.
These mushrooms don’t usually push their way fully free of the soil like some long-stemmed fungi do. They may start out the size of a fifty-cent piece, and can grow as big as a small buckwheat pancake, but they generally remain very close to the soil, with a gap of only an inch or two between the bottom of the cap and the ground.
One way to think about Meadow Mushrooms and other fungi is to compare them to plants, even though they belong to a different kingdom, and remember that mushrooms are like apples, in that they are the fruiting body of the fungi. The main organism or “apple tree” is hidden underground and you never see it.
If you do spot some Meadow Mushrooms or other fungi and look carefully, you can often detect at least a portion of a fairy ring. This is the traditional name given to assorted fungi when they appear in a circular pattern. Sometimes these circles can be many feet across, and there may be sizable gaps between the little clusters of mushrooms, but it is fun to find these natural rings.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) people of the Tehachapi Mountains were traditionally fond of Meadow Mushrooms, and the Nuwä name for them is hiito’op, pronounced hee-TOH-ope.
Nuwä elders told researcher Dr. Maurice Zigmond that mushrooms were usually gathered in the spring, split into pieces and cooked and eaten. Alternately, they could be dried in the sun for several days and then stored. These would later be pounded into small pieces and cooked, and sometimes eaten with acorn meal as a substitute for meat. One informant told Zigmond that her great-grandmother pounded the mushrooms in a basket hat and then boiled them into soup.
The late elder Andy Greene and his mother Ramona, who was a talented basketweaver and was very knowledgeable about traditional ways, once lived in small house on the farm my family has had since 1921. My Uncle Henry told me that Andy and his mother used to collect Meadow Mushrooms out in the big field west of us, where Cherry Lane turns into an unpaved dirt road.
Later settlers to the Tehachapi area also gathered Meadow Mushrooms whenever they had the chance. I was taught to collect them by Hooks and Tootie Anderson, and Tootie’s ancestors go back to the late 1860s and 1870s in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Let me state for the record that I am NOT an expert mushroom hunter, and this profile on Meadow Mushrooms is not intended to be any kind of authority on identifying fungi. Anyone who collects and eats wild mushrooms does so at their own risk.
However, I feel quite confident in correctly identifying Meadow Mushrooms found growing locally, at least for my own consumption. They start out with pink gills on the underside of their caps, which is why some people call them “pinks,” and these gills change to a gray/brown color after just a few days and then turn black. To eat them, you ideally want them in the pink or light brown gill stage when they are considered to be at their best.
I go out looking for Meadow Mushrooms after a rainstorm, or when the snow has melted after a snowstorm. I carefully lift the ones I find with pink or light brown gills, and remove them from the ground. I try to keep them upright, so dirt doesn’t fall into their gills.
I bring the mushrooms home and gently wash the dirt off the top of their caps. Some people peel the skin off the top of the caps, but many people do not, and the non-peelers maintain that the mushrooms taste better if you don’t.
I dry them on a paper towel, then slice them and sauté them in butter with a little garlic, black pepper and salt, with some lemon juice sprinkled over the top. I don’t cook them until they are blackened like the sautéed mushrooms you often get in restaurants, I remove them from the pan when they are tender but still succulent and lighter colored.
The recent rains are expected to continue, at least twice in the next week or two, and I plan to be outside afterward engaging in a traditional practice that has gone on for thousands of years in the Tehachapi Mountains: foraging some native hiio’op, or Meadow Mushrooms.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com/
