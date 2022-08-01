With a robust population of California Mule Deer, the Tehachapi Mountains have long been home to their primary predator: Mountain Lions. These formidable hunters were once very seldom spotted, because of their secretive nature and tendency to avoid people. However, with an increase in humans living in outlying areas, and the popularity of trail cameras and doorbell cameras, sightings have become more common.
Glimpses of these big cats are far more common at night, since Mountain Lions (Pumas concolor) are primarily nocturnal predators, but they are occasionally seen during daylight hours. This was the case on July 21, when my friends Les and Toshimi Kristof saw a Mountain Lion on their Bear valley Springs property.
“I was awake but still in bed when my husband rushed into the room saying ‘Mountain Lion! Mountain Lion!’ and of course I hurriedly went to see it with my camera,” Toshimi told me. She was able to snap a few quick photos, but Toshimi didn’t have much time — the lion was only in their yard from 7:14 a.m. to 7:16 a.m. as it grabbed a quick drink of water and then dashed away.
If you look at the photos closely, you can see that the lion has Ripgut Brome (Bromus diandrus) stickers in its head and body, showing that these non-native grasses cause problems even for tough, well-adapted animals like Mountain Lions.
Ripgut Brome is a European grass that probably came to North America in the hair or wool of grazing animals. These unlikeable grasses have sharp, long-awned florets with tiny barbs on them that serve as a seed dispersal mechanism by sticking in animals’ fur and getting carried from place to place.
They also stick in your socks, in the ears, nose or eyes of dogs and other creatures, or even in the lips and gums of grazing animals that feed on them. Ripgut Brome is bad news, but these plants are totally widespread throughout much of California now, and have been for 150 years or more.
Much of what people call “foxtail,” as in “I had to take my dog to the vet because he had a foxtail in his ear” is actually Ripgut Brome. These plants will be the subject of a future column.
Looking at Toshimi’s photos, it is impossible not to be impressed by the size of the cat’s feet and its brawny legs, which bulge with dense, sinewy muscles. Even diminutive housecats have impressive strength and speed with their small bodies — but Mountain Lions are ten times heavier, and their robust power and vigor is hard to fully comprehend.
For all that we know about Mountain Lions, their behavior and biology, there is still much that isn’t known about them in specific regions. I’ve heard of various Mountain Lion studies that were supposed to be conducted in our general area, but I have yet to read a finished report.
I’m very curious to know the answers to questions, like how many lions typically live around here in a given year? What is their local population density, and what is the typical territory size for males and females? Does each adult lion kill one deer a week on average, as some studies have concluded?
I’ve been told that there was soon going to be a Mountain Lion study that included ranch properties that now comprise The Nature Conservancy’s 81,000-acre Randall Preserve, so I’m hoping that this will be completed successfully and more will be learned about these enigmatic cats in our area.
Even though you might not see them, keep the possibility of Mountain Lions in the back of your mind while in outlying regions of Tehachapi. There are occasional interactions with people, like mountain bikers or runners on remote trails, or even a young man using a weedeater in his backyard in Bear Valley, who startled a lion that was resting up in an oak tree. None of these encounters have resulted in actual attacks or injuries, but it is prudent to remember that we share these mountains with other animals, some of whom are quite formidable.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
