One of the most striking and recognizable butterflies found in the Tehachapi Mountains has dusky wings edged with a cream-colored border, which is followed by a narrow black strip bearing a path of small azure spots like blue stepping stones in a dark creek. These distinctive beauties are known as Mourning Cloaks.
The Mourning Cloak (Nymphalis antiopa) is a large butterfly with a wingspan of three to four inches, about the same as a Monarch butterfly, though the Monarch has larger wings and tends to be bigger overall.
They get the name Mourning Cloak because in past centuries their dark appearance reminded people of the black attire traditionally worn by grieving women. Their name in German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian and Dutch also translates to "mourning cloak," and they are common butterflies in these northern European countries.
They have also been called the "White Petticoat" because the light-colored edge of their wings resembles the bottom of a petticoat extending just below the hem of a skirt or dress.
There are a number of remarkable things about the Mourning Cloak. One of these is their ability to hibernate: while Monarchs are famous for migrating down to Mexico or Coastal California to spend the winter in warmer conditions, Mourning Cloaks can shelter in tree cavities, beneath loose tree bark or under the eaves of outbuildings.
In these protected locations, Mourning Cloaks are able to hibernate through the cold, freezing temperatures and snow of winter. When temperatures warm up in spring, the butterflies emerge from their hiding places and begin flight, so they are often among the earliest butterflies seen in the new year.
They are also among the longest lived, with the overwintering adults living for a total of 11 or 12 months.
In England, these butterflies are known as the Camberwell Beauty, named after an area of London where a couple of them were discovered in 1748. Although it is a well-loved butterfly species in Great Britain, the small numbers that appear there in summer and autumn are apparently migrants from the European continent, for there is no evidence that they reproduce in England. They seem unable to withstand the island's wet, mild winters, and are typically much more at home in colder, more mountainous countries.
Mourning Cloaks begin life as small clusters of tiny eggs laid on larval host plants like willows, poplars, birches, etc, usually found in riparian areas. They hatch out and start devouring leaves of the food plants, forming a little silken communal nest to help protect them from predators.
The caterpillars are black and bristly, with a row of reddish spots down their back. I used to encounter both them and the adult butterflies more frequently, but alas, like Monarchs and most butterflies (and many other insects) I've seen fewer of them in recent years.
Once they reach full size of about two inches, the caterpillars pupate in a well-camouflaged chrysalis of grayish brown, and emerge several weeks later as attractive adults. Although their wings look black in flight or from a distance, if you observe them in good light when they're perched with their wings open, you can see that the upper sides are actually a rich chocolate or mahogany brown color, except for the black strip where the margin of blue dots is located.
The underside of their wings is a dusty, diffuse black color that looks like it was printed on coarse paper with a printer that was running a little low on toner. This helps them blend in with shadowed tree bark when they are perching on trees. A good rule of thumb is that when butterflies want to be seen, they open their wings, and when they don't, they fold them up flat.
Unlike most butterflies, adult Mourning Cloaks obtain sugary food primarily from tree sap, fruits and aphid honeydew, so you seldom see them nectaring on flowers like Western Tiger Swallowtails, Monarchs, Painted Ladies, Cabbage Whites, Red Admirals and other butterflies.
The name Mourning Cloak was best known to Tehachapi residents from the former Mourning Cloak Ranch and Botanical Garden on Old Town Road, which was created by Ed and Marian Sampson. Ed, an entomologist and lepidopterist who first came to the Tehachapi Mountains when he was only 12 years old to collect butterflies, bought the property from Pete Vukich in 1973 and discovered overwintering Mourning Cloaks in a barn.
I spent 20 wonderful years working at the Mourning Cloak, and to this day I miss Ed, Marian and the beautiful oasis they created. I know there are hundreds of other local residents who feel the same way.
Mourning Cloaks are subtly lovely butterflies that ply the air through the canyons and mountains of the Tehachapi area, occasionally turning up in gardens and yards. Enjoy them when you encounter one of these distinctive aviators.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.