Underneath the eaves of houses, in out-of-the-way places in garages or sheds, and other similar locations, you can often find curious little rounded structures made of dried mud. These are nests built by individual female wasps working alone.
The creatures that make these nests are called Yellow and Black Mud Dauber Wasps (Sceliphron caementarium). They have several similar common names, including Yellow-Legged Mud-Dauber Wasp.
While the sight of any kind of wasp can be alarming to many people, mud daubers should be cause for little concern: these are solitary wasps that do not defend their nests and almost never sting humans unless someone tries to catch them.
Mud daubers are a type of Sphecid or thread-waisted wasp, and these are the kind of insect that gave rise to the term “wasp-waisted” to indicate a person or object with a constricted waist. Women in the 19th and early 20th centuries felt societal pressure to use corsets and girdles to achieve an unnatural fashion silhouette of a flaring torso and hips joined by very narrow waist.
Yellow and Black Mud Daubers, like other thread-waisted wasps, have an exceptionally thin body segment joining their abdomen to the rest of their body. This elongated part of their anatomy is known as a petiole.
In botany, a petiole is a leaf stem, the structure that connects a leaf to a stalk or branch. In entomology, however, a petiole is the thin “stem” that joins a wasp or ant’s hind segment to the front portions.
In mud dauber wasps, their petiole is such a small diameter that it would seem difficult for bodily processes to even take place inside it, but it clearly works fine for them.
Now about those mud nests, which cling to rafters and trim boards like miniature cliff dwellings. These function as nurseries to protect the wasp eggs and the resulting larvae when the eggs hatch. The adult female wasp who builds them does not live in or occupy the nest in any way.
The female begins by selecting an inconspicuous, sheltered place for her nest. She then locates a source of mud, and then forms a tiny ball of sticky mud that is just the right consistency, not too wet or dry.
The female wasp then seizes the little pellet of mud in her jaws and flies it up to nest site, where she places it and smoothes it out. She will then make flight after flight, hauling additional loads of mud and smoothing them into place to form an elongated tube.
When this tube or cell reaches full length, about one and one-half inches long, the mother wasp begins to collect food to supply her babies. It isn’t nectar or pollen or leaves that she gathers, however, it is something more surprising. The female Yellow and Black Mud Dauber assembles just one kind of food for her young: spiders.
When a nest cell is completed, the mother wasp goes out searching for spiders. These include crab spiders, wolf spiders, jumping spiders, etc. When she finds one, she will sting it to paralyze it but not kill the spider, which she then carries back to the mud nest. When she has amassed from 6 to as many as 15 or so spiders, she lays a single egg on one of them and then seals up the nest cell with a plug of mud.
When the egg hatches, of course, the larvae will start consuming the comatose spiders that the mother wasp has provided. The larvae grows and will eventually metamorphose into a winged adult wasp and chew its way out of the end of the cell, leaving a round opening hole as evidence of a successful fledging.
So the industrious Yellow and Black Mud Dauber wasp, the sight of whom may have some people quickly reaching for their can of insect spray, is actually a docile, hard-working spider hunter. Like their giant relatives the Tarantula Hawks, which provide their young with immobilized tarantulas, adult Yellow and Black Mud Daubers do not eat spiders or any other invertebrates, but instead feed on nectar.
By using a fairly durable substance like mud, which dries and becomes hard and resilient, mud dauber nests can last for years, long after the female wasps that built them and the offspring that were raised inside have lived out their natural lives and perished.
However, there is another species of wasp, the Blue Mud Wasp (Chalybion californicum) that reuses the mud nests built by the larger Yellow and Black Mud Daubers. Blue Mud Wasps are smaller, metallic blue or black-appearing wasps that usually repurpose Yellow and Black Mud Dauber nests for their own use. Blue Mud Wasps provide their young with almost exclusively Black Widow spiders and their immediate relatives.
So if you want an entirely organic form of spider control, just leave the mud daubers alone as they go about their hard work as some of the mason builders of the insect world. The adult females are not aggressive, as they fly around with their long legs dangling below them, and a single nest-building mother can take out 500 or more spiders as she provides for her young.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
