The traditional Nuwä, the indigenous residents of the Tehachapi Mountains, were good at many important things — survival being the most essential of their skills. In order to survive and flourish, the Nuwä had to make use of the natural food sources available to them, and they did this using a variety of talents and technologies.
One of the triumphs of Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) people and other Native Californians was the ability to make sturdy, lightweight baskets utilizing local plants. For Nuwä women, the most important basket-making material came from Arroyo Willow (Salix lasiolepsis), known by the Nuwä word puhisüva, which translates to “green willow.”
This is the common tree found nestled into narrow canyons where there are permanent or at least seasonal creeks, and also next to springs or seeps. Arroyo Willow is considered riparian obligate, meaning that it requires streamside habitat and ample water for at least part of the year.
From the slender shoots of Arroyo Willow, Nuwä women wove their remarkable baskets. These baskets had to be strong, for they were used continually to collect and process food, and they also had to be light, because the Nuwä were seasonally nomadic and traveled from place to place. All of their belongings had to be carried on their backs, since they had neither pack animals nor navigable waterways.
So Nuwä women wove their baskets in graduated sizes, so that the baskets would nest inside each other when it came time to move to a new location. Some baskets were made utilizing the coiled technique, which produced tightly-woven containers that were even capable of holding water, and others were made using the twined method, which is faster and typically produces a more open weave.
Among the baskets made using the twined style were winnowing baskets, which were used in both gathering and in cleaning seeds and other plant foods. Winnowing baskets are typically shaped somewhat like a giant Pismo clam shell, slightly convex. One end, where the basket weaving began, is tapered, and then it flares out to a broad rounded shape with a blunt end.
These baskets are made entirely from willow, both the warp and the weft. In basket weaving, the warp is the passive element, which in the case of winnowing baskets are peeled willow shoots, typically slightly smaller in diameter than a pencil.
The weft is the active element, the material which joins the warp rods together. Nuwä weavers typically used split willow, which is quite pliable once it has been processed: the bark removed, then split into long thin strips, and then thoroughly soaked. So a winnowing basket is made entirely from Arroyo Willow, with strips of split willow binding together rods of peeled willow.
Winnowing baskets were used for removing chaff and other debris from a wide variety of seeds and nuts. Nuwä women would stand in a Tehachapi breeze and lightly toss the seeds up into the air, and with the breeze scattering the chaff as the heavier edible seeds, nuts or fragments dropped back into the basket.
The Nuwä verb for winnowing is wütüni, pronounced wuh-TUH-nee, and Native women in the Tehachapi Mountains wütünikwe-inen pu’iv (“winnowed seeds”) for thousands of years.
Winnowing baskets were also used for parching or lightly cooking some seeds like pinyon pine nuts. The basket would first be soaked to prevent scorching, then a few live coals would be added to pine nuts, and then the basket would be kept shaken from side to side. This prevented burning the basket and evenly roasted the pine nuts.
Many winnowing baskets have survived the decades and even centuries since they were first made and used, and a handful of Native California basketweavers are still making these lightweight, usable handcrafts.
Nuwä people lived and raised their families in the Tehachapi Mountains for millenia, and Native women passed along the necessary skills of weaving baskets and gathering food to their daughters and granddaughters. Their culture is worth remembering and celebrating.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
