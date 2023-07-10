Penstemons, also known as beardtongues, are a group of native wildflowers prized for their beauty, most of them with blue blossoms, but others with colors ranging from pale pink to bright red, from white to purple to lavender.
Penstemons have tubular flowers formed by the fusion of five petals, and at the open end of their flowers they have what resembles lips, akin to a snapdragon flower. Because of this, Penstemons are considered “two-lipped” flowers, typically with two petal tabs on the upper side and three side-by-side on the lower edge or lip of each blossom.
Prolific spring bloomers with lots of small flowers, usually borne on upright stalks, Penstemons are considered to be among the prettiest of North America’s native wildflowers. Penstemon is the largest genus of flowering plants endemic to North America, with approximately 250 different named species.
California is home to about 50 of these Penstemon wildflower species, and Kern County has 10 different Penstemons scattered throughout the county’s valleys, mountains and deserts. Several of these can be found growing and flowering in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Since they are beautiful and distinctive with lots of colorful flowers, Penstemons quickly became a favorite of gardeners, who collected seeds or wild specimens and added them to their gardens.
This fondness for Penstemons led to the 1946 creation of the American Penstemon Society, a group whose stated goals include “To grow and study all of the species possible, to promote the use and enjoyment of Penstemons in gardens, and to study Penstemons in the wild,” among other activities.
My friend Mary Cunningham has been a longtime member of the American Penstemon Society and in past years she took an active part in group outings and conferences, and she assured me that there was considerable knowledge of and intense enthusiasm for Penstemons among society members.
Penstemons are native to North America, found especially in the West, but they have long been valued by European gardeners, with Penstemon seeds going on sale there as early as 1813. With so many species and additional subspecies, Penstemons hybridize easily and gardeners have created literally hundreds of their own varieties with different shades and color hues, and sometimes different growing habits than their wild ancestors. By 1900, a Scottish firm called John Forbes offered 550 different varieties of Penstemons.
Penstemons get their name beardtongue because they have four functional stamens, which produce pollen, and then a fifth stamen that is modified into a sterile, sometimes furry tongue-shaped appendage that is called a staminode.
Some sources claim that the name Penstemon incorporates the Greek word “penta” meaning “five,” since they have five stamens, so it would literally be penta + stamen = penstemon.
However, others regard it as more likely that the “pen” comes from the Latin word paene meaning “almost” or “nearly” and stemon is Greek for “thread," so the literal meaning in that interpretation would be “almost a thread.”
In any case, Penstemons tend to be hardy, drought-tolerant perennials that bloom in late spring or summer, after many weeks or even months without rain. Penstemons found growing in the Tehachapi Mountains include Mountain Blue Penstemon (Penstemon laetus), Western Desert Penstemon (Penstemon incertus) and Scarlett Bugler (Penstemon centranthifolius).
In addition to enjoying Penstemons growing in the wild, Tehachapi gardeners would do well to incorporate some of these natives into pollinator gardens, since they are prized by hummingbirds, butterflies and bees, and have low water requirements. It is easy to become a fan of Penstemons.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.