On Aug. 30, just at sundown, many residents of the Tehachapi Mountains saw a bright glow toward the Mojave Desert east of us. The source of the radiance was soon revealed to be a luminous full Moon, appearing to float upward from the horizon, golden orange at first but growing more pale and silvery as it rose.
While many people noticed the full Moon in passing, as they went about their evening activity, one woman in Bear Valley Springs was on her back deck with a tripod and camera in place. She followed the Moon as it made its way through the night sky. This was not a spontaneous impulse, for she was ready and prepared for the arrival of this lustrous full Moon: photographer Toshimi Kristof was at work capturing another celestial event.
Toshimi is a friend of mine who lives in BVS with her husband, Les. She is a talented photographer and I have featured her beautiful photographs of animals, birds, wildflowers, weather and the skies many times over the years.
Toshimi was eager to photograph Wednesday’s full Moon because it was considered a Super Blue Moon, also referred to as a Blue Supermoon. However you arrange the words, it refers to two separate qualities. The “blue” part simply means it was the second full Moon to appear in the same month. This typically occurs once every two or three years, when a full Moon happens to rise near the first day of a calendar month, and then a second full Moon rises right at the end of the same month. The second full Moon of the month is what’s referred to as a Blue Moon.
Now the “super” portion of the name refers to those times when the Moon is closest to Earth, making it appear a little bigger and brighter. The Moon’s orbit around Earth is not perfectly circular, it’s elliptical, so at times the Moon is 18,000 miles closer to Earth. On these occasions, which happen three or four times a year, it is referred to as a Super Moon.
You may note that I am capitalizing the word Moon. This is how NASA and all planetary scientists always refer to our Moon. "This is simple English," Clive Neal, a lunar authority at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, has been quoted as saying. "The name of Earth's only natural satellite is 'the Moon' — it is a proper noun, so it is spelled with a capital 'M.' End of story," Neal stated to the website Space.com.
On the other hand the Associated Press style, to which newspapers generally adhere, uses the lowercase “moon,” but this isn’t actually logical. If you’re referring to them generically, such as the statement “Jupiter has about 90 moons,” then the lowercase make sense.
But there are hundreds of named moons that orbit the planets in our solar system, and every one of them has a name that is properly capitalized. So it is only rational that this should include our own, whose formal, known-to-science name happens to be the Moon.
At this point, however, the Associated Press continues to use “the moon,” with prior precedent seeming to be the only apparent justification.
Anyway, Toshimi knew that the Aug. 30 full Moon was unusual in that it was both “blue” and “super,” and this combination wouldn’t be seen again until 2037. So she made preparations to capture some images of it.
“I started taking night sky photos after I moved to Bear Valley Springs, so I only have about 10 years of experience,” Toshimi told me. “When I first took a picture of the Moon with a DSLR, I thought it would be easy, because it is big and bright. So, I shot with full auto mode, and the result didn’t look anything like what I was seeing — it looked like a bright light bulb! So I researched on the internet and reached the current settings that I use now.”
Toshimi took some beautiful images of the recent Super Blue Moon in the sky above the Tehachapi Mountains. She described her camera hardware to me, saying “I’m currently using a Canon R6 Mark II, the full-frame camera has a larger sensor, so you can take sharper pictures. For the Moon, a telephoto lens 300mm or longer is recommended. I used a 400mm lens. I had the camera set to manual mode with ISO 400, 1/640sec, f/8 which is a basic setup for full Moon. It changes flexibly depending on the brightness of the surroundings and the darkness of the sky.”
Naturally, Toshimi had her camera mounted on a tripod, which is typical of night sky photography under low lighting conditions.
The results of Toshimi’s effort on the night of Aug. 30 were clear and amazingly detailed photos of an object that’s about 220,000 miles away from us. From her comfortable perch on her deck high in the Tehachapi Mountains, she captured an event that won’t be repeated again for 14 more years. Thanks for sharing it, Toshimi!
