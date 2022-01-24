The Tehachapi area lost a one-of-a-kind man recently with the passing of George "Pidge" Marantos, 56, on Jan. 12. Pidge was descended from a family of Greek immigrants who arrived in the Tehachapi area in the 1920s, and like his father before him, he was a cattleman who spent his entire life in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Pidge was a cheerful, genuine and thoroughly amiable person who was very easy to like. His typical expression was a smile, he was quick to laugh and joke around, and he had excellent manners and he was polite and respectful, especially to his elders.
I know this because Pidge and I were friends since I was 5 years old, and we both grew up and came of age in the older, less populated and simpler times in the Tehachapi Mountains.
One of surest indications that you grew up with someone is this: you know their parents, and they know yours. This is especially true in a small town. I knew and loved Pidge's parents, George and Marge Marantos, and Pidge was equally regarded by the two people who raised me, my Ma and her brother, Henry Hand, who Pidge also grew up calling "Uncle Henry."
Pidge's grandfather was Bill Marantos, who emigrated from Greece in the early part of the 20th Century with four of his brothers. Bill married Sarah, a woman with some Native American ancestry, and they ended up in the Tehachapi area. They had five children: Pauly (a girl), Viola, Alan, Gene and their youngest, George, who was born in a railroad house in Cameron Canyon.
Bill worked for Southern Pacific Railroad, and he eventually built a family home in what is now the Golden Hills area, using primarily railroad ties, similar to the way a log cabin is built. Bill also raised goats, which he had grown up around in Greece.
Young George, however, was more interested in cattle, and when he grew up he started with a few cows and gradually built up a herd. The main place he and Marge ran cattle was on the Jamison Ranch lease, which was owned by the Monolith Portland Cement Company and included much of the easternmost end of the Tehachapi Valley.
George also worked for the city of Tehachapi as the head of the public works department, but ranching was his main love and he continued to raise cattle his entire life. He and the horse he was riding were struck by lightning one stormy day out on the Jamison Ranch, near the location of Monroe School (now Kern County Fire Department Camp 8).
This was long before the days of cell phones, so Marge couldn't summon help, but she was able to get the dying horse off of George's unconscious body. He revived enough, though unable to speak, that she was able to get him into the truck and drive him to Tehachapi Hospital. George made a full recovery from that near-death experience.
When Pidge was still a little boy, he would help his parents with ranching, and he got his first heifer calf when he still a kid. When she grew up into a cow, Pidge would save any heifers she produced, and so he eventually built up his own little herd of cattle that were mingled in among those of his parents.
Pidge's daily babysitter when he was little was a wonderful woman named Bev Decker, who lived on Mulberry Street, and was like a second mom to Pidge, who was an only child. My mother's house was also on Mulberry Street, so I grew up with Pidge as one of the neighborhood kids, even though he didn't actually live on Mulberry Street.
By the time we were in high school, of course, kids had formed their little communities of identity: jocks, stoners, preppies, cheerleaders, cowboys, math nerds, etc. The usual American cliques of the era. Pidge was solidly in the cowboy group, but unlike most of the boys who wore cowboy hats, western shirts and pointed boots, and drove trucks and listened to country music, Pidge actually was a cowboy with his own small herd of cattle.
When he got married to Jeanie Sterling in 1989, Pidge had 35 or 40 head of cattle running in with the Marantos family herd, and they continued to keep cattle throughout their married life. Pidge and Jeanie raised their daughter Brooke and son Gus as Tehachapi kids, and Pidge also has an older son, A.J. Pidge has recently been loving being a grandpa to his adorable new granddaughter, Kahleesi.
Pidge took a regular job working as a correctional officer at CCI, and he spent 25 years there before retiring in 2020. I often thought that most of his co-workers, who were not from the Tehachapi area, probably had no idea how well-known and liked Pidge was in Tehachapi, and how deep the Marantos family roots were in the Tehachapi Mountains.
It seemed liked everyone knew and liked Pidge, since his Dad was so well-known and he took Pidge around with him from the time he was a little guy. The oldtime ranchers and pioneer descendents knew him, as did the kids he grew up with, and later most anyone associated with CCI. With his sunny disposition and ready smile, he got along with nearly everyone.
Pidge Marantos was a native son of Tehachapi, and he will long be remembered with love and affection by the many people who cherished this honest, authentic and good-natured man with the twinkling eyes and a hearty laugh. We miss him already.
