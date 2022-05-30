If you spend much time outdoors in the Tehachapi Mountains, from time to time you are sure to encounter a large, shiny black beetle tramping around determinedly, though somewhat aimlessly. These resolute walkers are the familiar Pinacate Beetles.
These peaceful creatures are known by a number of different names. The word Pinacate, pronounced pin-ah-COTT-teh, is apparently derived from the Nahuatl (Aztec) word “pinacatl,” which means “black beetle.”
The main genus for these large beetles is Eleodes, which comes from a Greek word meaning “olive-like” and refers to the general shape of their body and its dark black color. They are members of a large beetle family, the Tenebrionids, from the Latin word tenebrio, which means a “seeker of dark spaces.” Members of this family are commonly known as Darkling Beetles because they tend to prefer nighttime and concealed areas rather than bright sunlight.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) people of the Tehachapi area and nearby desert region use the name hukuvidüzi, pronounced hoo-koo-vi-DUH-zee, to refer to these big beetles.
Many people also refer to these ubiquitous beetles as “stink bugs,” though they are not true bugs.
A number of English words have both a general and a specific meaning. The word tea, for example, can mean any beverage made from steeping plant material in water, but it also refers specifically to the plant Camilla sinensis, from which black and green tea are made.
In the same way, the word bug is often used to refer to any arthropod or invertebrate, but more specifically “bug” refers just to members of the insect order Hemiptera, which includes aphids, cicadas, leafhoppers, bedbugs, kissing bugs, etc. These insects all have a similar arrangement of sucking mouthparts, and these are what entomologists refer to as bugs, or true bugs.
Whether you call them Pinacate Beetles, Darkling Beetles, Eleodes Beetles, stink bugs or something else, its best to avoid alarming them or accidentally jarring them, because if you do, they will perform a little headstand, raise their abdomen in the air and emit a foul stench. Pinacate Beetles, you see, are the skunks of the insect world, and they use their unpleasant odor as a defense mechanism against predators.
Just as skunks raise their tails, both in warning and to prepare for possible deployment of their stink artillery, Pinacate Beetles also raise their hind end in a defensive posture. This effectively deters most creatures, with a few exceptions.
One of these is the Grasshopper Mouse (Onychomys sp.), a carnivorous mouse which is very different from its distant relative the House Mouse (Mus muscalus). Grasshopper Mice employ a simple but effective method of neutralizing the Pinacate Beetle defense system: they simply grab the beetle and swiftly plunge its hind end into sand or soil, and then eat it from the head end. In this way, they largely avoid the odiferous effects of Pinacate Beetles.
The beetle bodies are made from hard chitin, and this enables them to literally last for years, long after the beetle itself is deceased. As a result, you can often find half-bodies of Pinacate Beetles that were once preyed upon by a Grasshopper Mouse, with the first two small body segments, the head and thorax, gone but the large abdomen still intact.
Pinacate Beetles are easy-going and pose no threat at all to humans. They eat plant detritus and have no bite or stinger to harm a person. If one wanders into a garage or house in the evening, as they sometimes do, it is a simple matter to use a Kleenex to pick them up gently and take them back outside. They will appreciate it, and so will you, since it mean you won’t accidentally step on them or kick them and cause them to release their unpleasant smell.
Several different species of Pinacate Beetles have been wandering the Tehachapi Mountains for thousands of years, trudging around in the evenings and night and avoiding the bright sunlight of day. I’ve liked them since I was a little boy on our farm, and one of the main reasons that I use a headlamp when walking around the dirt roads and paths at night is to avoid stepping on these little creatures that, like me, are out enjoying a walk in the Tehachapi night air.
Have a good week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.