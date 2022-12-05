I have written a few columns in the past about old country sayings — the sometimes humorous, often wise phrases and proverbs that offer insight into human behavior and the nature of existence. While these short observations, known by many names including aphorisms and maxims, may range from comical to cynical, these timeless phrases can also be poetic and philosophical as well as informative.
In past columns I’ve focused on American country sayings that I learned from farmers, ranchers and other rural folk while growing up in Tehachapi. This time I decided to cast a wider net and include sayings from Europe that don’t seem to have made it to the U.S., even though these countries have produced many immigrants to America.
Both of my great-grandparents on my maternal grandmother’s side were Swedes, so I’ll start with some Swedish sayings. One I like is “A life without love is like a year without summer.” In a cold northern land like Sweden, missing out on summer would be particularly undesirable.
A Swedish proverb that is very insightful, if hard to follow in practice, is “Love me when I deserve it the least, because that’s when I need it the most.” I think most family therapists would recommend that when dealing with loved ones.
Another great one is “The best place to find a helping hand is at the end of your arm.” I like that, because while it’s good to ask for help when you need it, you should start by doing what you can to help yourself. Swedes also say that “Rather an honest 'no' than an insincere 'yes',” which recommends being forthright rather than merely diplomatic.
I also like a Swedish phrase that cautions against unnecessary consumerism: “A person who buys what they don’t need steals from themself.” That’s a wise saying that you’re unlikely to find on the Amazon website.
While Americans might chide someone who is blowing something out of proportion as “Making a mountain out of a molehill,” the common Swedish equivalent is “To make a chicken out of a feather.” Swedes also say that “Worry often gives a small thing a big shadow.”
Complain about the snow or rain in Sweden and you’ll probably hear this: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothes.” This could well describe the colder months in Tehachapi — when people often underdress for the weather, and then complain about how cold it is.
Sweden’s neighbors, the Finns, have also created many wise sayings. One Finnish saying is “The evening is wiser than the morning.” This can be interpreted to mean that you get wiser through age or experience. It can also mean that delaying a decision for awhile can be a good choice, especially if you are acting rashly or sentimentally.
An underwhelming social event in Finland is described as “The christening of a cat.” This is not seen as very important, naturally, and Finns use this phrase to describe an event that is inconsequential.
If someone claims one thing is better than another, when they are actually very similar, Finns might say “The water is the same on both sides of the boat.” Concerning the unpredictably of where misfortune can strike, there is the phrase “If a man knew where he would fall, he would spread straw there first.”
When it comes to human contentment, a Finnish expression says that “Happiness is a town halfway between Too Little and Too Much.” And another observes that “If you cannot find peace within yourself, it is useless to look elsewhere.”
This sweet Finnish phrase compares the joy of love with the pleasurable sensation of warm sunlight in an often cold land: “Being in love is like feeling the sun from both sides.”
In researching old proverbs, I’ve also been moved by some venerable Serbian sayings. One of my favorites is about gullibility: “Quick to believe is quickly deceived.” I see this regularly. Skeptical Serbs also say “Believing is easier than investigating.”
In the dark humor category is this Serbian expression: “Life is hard. At least it’s short.” On the more positive side, Serbs say “A good deed is the best form of prayer.” And in noting that it takes time and effort to achieve success, the Serbian expression is “Grain by grain, a loaf of bread; stone by stone, a castle.”
Another saying I enjoy, which is not from the Old World but rather from the older part of the U.S., is this New Yorker’s mantra: “I’ll wear black until they make a darker color.”
I’ll conclude with a few French sayings, like “He who fears suffering is already suffering that which he fears” and “Life is a long sleep, and love is its dream.”
As a writer who loves books, I like the French analogy that “The world is a book – with each step we open a page.” And also “Writing is a way to talk without being interrupted.” Now I’ve talked long enough about old sayings without being interrupted.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.