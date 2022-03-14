Now that spring is upon us, this is a great time to venture down to the nearby Mojave Desert, where temperatures are warm but not yet scorching hot, the air is clean and some ephemeral wildflowers are making an appearance.
In fact, there's a land of spectacular rock formations and starkly beautiful desert vistas where you can go have a picnic lunch or even camp for the night, and you don't have to drive to Utah or Arizona to get there — it's only 40 minutes from Tehachapi: Red Rock Canyon State Park.
Red Rock Canyon was originally going to be the very first unit in the California State Park system back in the 1920s, but for various reasons the state didn't purchase the property. People did use the area for informal camping, however, and Tehachapi residents would motor over in their early automobiles and stay among the sculpted cliffs, eroded by water and wind. Red Rock finally was granted state park status in 1969, and thereby gained a much-needed layer of protection — hundreds of bags of trash had to be removed from just the area of Ricardo Campground. The Sierra Club organized trash cleanups, and I remember being a little kid and helping pick up litter when my Mom took us there to participate on a work day.
It is clean and quite pristine, now, and you can see a variety of desert wildlife, including lizards, roadrunners, jackrabbits, coyotes, bobcats, quail, and many other birds and insects. There is also a surprising variety of desert plants, and following a wet winter, there are dozens of different species of blooming wildflowers. This certainly wasn't a wet winter, but there have been some spots of color here and there from some of desert wildflowers.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) people lived in and around Red Rock Canyon for thousands of years, and there are still signs of their presence in form of pahaz, pronounced pah-haaz, or bedrock mortar grinding holes, as well as rock art.
The Nuwä word for Red Rock Canyon is Agatübipa'adü, which is pronounced Aga-tuh-bi-pah-ah-d. It translates as Tall Red Rocks, and references the same rock formations as the state park name. These are weathered cliffs and bluffs whose iron mineral content has rusted to red over many thousands of years.
Red Rock Canyon State Park makes a fun and pleasant daytime destination, for the hiking trails and rock formations to explore, but it is worth remaining after the sun has gone down: with no nearby towns or communities, the night sky is lit up with stars at night for amazing stargazing. You can have a memorable overnight camping trip, or even just stay for an hour or two after dark, and when you're ready to come home, you can be back in Tehachapi in a little over a half an hour.
There is a visitors center which traditionally is open on weekends, though with COVID restrictions and staffing issues, I haven't counted on it being open in recent times. It does have some interesting exhibits and interpretive information and is worth visiting when open. Camping is permitted at 50 developed sites at the Ricardo Campground, near the area where the Hagen family's trading post once served travelers in the area. The campground is tucked up against the base of dramatic desert cliffs, with primitive campsites that offer potable water, pit toilets, fire rings, and tables. You can bring your own firewood — since there are no nearby forests to burn down, campfires are still allowed at Red Rock Canyon. It is still a fairly dry campground, however, so there are no RV hook-ups or showers.
To enjoy the Mojave Desert at its most gentle and inviting, this is the time of year to visit.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
