Although we're still just entering into February, on some days the warmer temperatures and green grass here and there can make it feel like spring is here already in the Tehachapi Mountains. Great Horned Owls, the earliest nesting birds, have already begun occupying nests, and in another month or two they will be joined by many other species.
Among these will be the most successful bird of prey in the Tehachapi Mountains: the Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis). While some raptors like eagles, falcons and vultures, which includes both Turkey Vultures and California Condors, dislike any human disturbance near their nests and prefer to raise their young far from people, Redtails are often quite willing to tolerate the bustle of humanity near their nests.
A pair of Redtails has regularly nested near Griffin Street (or Griffin Lane, as it was actually known for decades by locals), and for several years I watched an active Red-tailed Hawk nest each spring just off the north side of Highway 58, less than a mile from the Highway 202/Tucker Road onramp. Redtails will occasionally even use power poles as a nest site, particularly if the stick nest has grown large thanks to several years of alternating use by ravens and hawks.
Both male and female members of a Redtail pair work together to build a new nest or refurbish an existing one. They often seem to prefer to gather the crooked, rough-barked little discarded branches and twigs from Blue and Valley Oaks. Their unsmooth surface certainly provides friction to help hold the nests together. Once the bulky stick nest is completed, the parents line it with dried vegetation, strips of bark, greenery and other softer materials to make the center of the nest more cozy.
The female then lays her clutch, typically three eggs, though it can vary slightly. She will lay one egg, then two or three days later add another, and then one more egg a couple of days after that.
Like most raptors, the mother Redtail starts incubating once the first egg is laid, so the eggs will hatch over a succession of days. This gives the first chick or two a decided head start over its younger siblings, and if food is not plentiful, only the initial chick and maybe the second to hatch will survive. In good years, all three chicks — or even four in rare cases — may all successfully fledge.
Both the father and mother Red-tailed Hawk share incubation duties, a process that typically takes from 30 to 40 days. The pair trade off incubating during the day, but it is the mother who usually sits on the eggs all night.
When their egg laying starts, the females of most birds develop a "brood patch." This is a small bare patch on their bellies that they use to help keep their eggs warm. Hormonal changes cause the feathers in a small area of their abdomen to fall out, and also temporarily increases the blood vessels that bring warm blood to that surface region.
When the mother Redtail settles down onto her eggs, or nestlings when they first hatch out, she places that brood patch of bare skin over them to keep them warm. It's interesting to know that "skin-to-skin contact" is as important to birds as it is to parents and babies in the human world.
After four to six weeks of incubation, the young Redtails emerge from their eggs and both parents start bringing food to the nest for them. The adult brings back prey and tears it into little pieces to feed the downy, helpless nestlings.
These little raptors grow quickly, and soon they are jostling each other for their share of a meal. As they get bigger, the parents leave prey carcasses at the nest for the young to practice feeding themselves.
About six weeks after hatching, and about two and one-half months since the nesting process first began, the young Redtails fledge and leave the nest. Their parents continue to feed them for several weeks, however, and sometimes you can still see young birds flying around with their parents well into summer.
The photos that accompany this story were taken by the late Jim Jenkins, a math professor at UCLA who lived in Bear Valley Springs. He spotted a Red-tailed Hawk nest near his home, and took periodic photos during the nearly three-month nesting process. Jim didn't have a very powerful lens on his camera, but the photos do offer a glimpse of the interesting and rewarding experience he had watching a successful Redtail nest in the Tehachapi Mountains.
This timeless scene will soon be repeated in many different trees scattered throughout the area, when the weather warms and spring tiptoes back into the valleys. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
