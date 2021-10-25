One of the great things about having flowers in your garden is that they tend to attract butterflies. We all love to see the larger ones, like Monarchs, Western Tiger Swallowtails and Painted Ladies, but there are many smaller butterflies that beautiful and fun to watch as well. Many of these are a type of butterfly known as skippers.
Skippers are small to medium-sized butterflies that are characterized by their rapid flight as they "skip" from flower to flower. Like typical butterflies, skippers are day flyers. However, like moths, they tend to have more stout bodies and compact wings.
Skippers also have their own style of antennae. Most butterflies have slender antennae with a little club at the end, while moths have feathery antennae. Skippers, on the other hand, have slender antennae with cylindrical enlargement at the end, like a tiny cattail stalk, and at the very tip is a little curving point or hook.
There are about 275 different species of skippers in North America, and they are divided into different sub-groups with descriptive names, like Spread Wing-Skippers, Cloudywings, Duskywings, Grass-Skippers, etc.
The species that I see most often in Tehachapi gardens is the one pictured on this page: the Sachem Skipper (Atalopedes campestris). These little gold and charcoal butterflies are very active and will visit many different nectar plants. They seem especially attracted to sunny gardens, and occasionally pause from their busy, frenetic flights to sun themselves on the landing pad of a leaf.
Sachem Skippers, like other skippers from their subfamily, have an interesting way of holding their wings while perched. Instead of having both wings folded upright or both wings laid down flat, Sachem Skippers typically have their hind wings flat and their forewings partially upright in a V pattern. This makes them resemble modern fighter jets with their V-shaped vertical stabilizers.
Despite their small size, Sachem Skippers and their kin are very fast and able flyers, able to move up to 20 miles an hour through the air. They are also incredibly acrobatic, and one of my favorite garden vignettes is the sight of two Sachem Skippers doing a swirling, spinning midflight dance.
This may be either a pair of rival males, or a male and an unreceptive female, and they will circle and dart and chase each other in a whirl of wings that ends as abruptly as it starts, with each butterfly calmly returning to their own skipper business. They don't even seem to make contact with each other during these aerial dogfights, but for a few moments they fly madly with only an inch or two separating them.
The female Sachem Skippers lay a single egg at a time on grass, including Bermuda grass and St. Augustine grass, which serves as the host plant for the little green caterpillar. Adorably, the small caterpillars feed on grass and take refuge at the base of the grass stems in little shelters made of rolled up leaves, often tied with silken strands.
Sachem Skippers and their flitting relatives are small but welcome visitors to gardens and wildlands. They too are part of the tapestry of life in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.