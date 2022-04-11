This has been yet another dry year in the Tehachapi Mountains — the winter/spring of 2022 has produced only about seven inches of precipitation from rain and snow. Our historical average, based on around 140 years of weather records, has been approximately 12 inches of moisture a year. Despite this deficit, however, there has still been some stunning wildflower displays, increasing activity of butterflies and other insects, and even little creeks running in places.
The ability to survive and persist in the face of adversity is one of the defining characteristics of the natural world. If plants and animals can find any possible way to endure, they will. I find it very inspiring this spring to see colonies of yellow, orange, white, blue, purple and pink wildflowers lighting up the fields and hillsides with color despite the dry conditions.
California Poppies are blanketing the high slopes and terraces on the north side of Cummings Valley right now, welcoming splashes of orange as you approach the entrance to Bear Valley. There are yellow Hilltop Daisies in several vast eruptions on Cable Hill, the large rounded ridge that forms a backdrop to Highway 58 and the Tehachapi Post Office. You can literally see them from several miles away.
The Grape Soda Lupines, in beautiful saturated purple with white highlights, are now blooming on the north side of Oak Creek Pass as you descend down to towards the Mojave Desert floor. These hardy perennials are more vibrant and extensive than they have been in years.
This year's wildflower displays are providing lovely visual evidence that the timing of rains is so crucial to their success. We can get five or six inches of moisture in cold late December, when most plants are either dormant or haven't germinated from seed yet, and all that water won't be as beneficial as a couple of meager quarter-inch rains in March, when the temperatures have warmed up, and plants are actually growing and can use every additional sprinkling that they can get.
Spring is usually our windiest season, and this year is following the script. On April 4 there was a huge and beautifully sculpted lenticular cloud in the eastern part of the Tehachapi Valley, where they typically form. While the scientific name for them is altocumulous lenticularis, oldtimers simply called them "wind clouds" and said that they indicated high winds aloft, and usually nearer the ground as well.
While we didn't get enough snow or rain to activate most of our seasonal creekbeds, there is some water flowing in places like Tehachapi Creek, Sycamore Creek and the upper parts of Caliente Creek. It is so gratifying to see surface water flowing in the arid West. It makes me look forward to the next wet winter — whenever that will be — so that water can again revisit the dried creekbeds of Oak Creek, Brite Creek, Cache Creek, and others. And the magical, musical sound of flowing water can again be heard in those places. . .
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: spring doesn't last long. Treat yourself and family or a friend to a walk, hike or drive into the outdoors to enjoy the ephemeral beauty of this gentler season, nestled between the cold days of winter and the hot days of summer.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
