It is the waning days of summer in the Tehachapi Mountains, but there is still a lot of activity going on in the natural world. The amazing and unprecedented 4.5 inches of August rain that we got a few weeks ago has given a fresh boost of life to our ecosystem.
Plants of all kinds benefited from the deep soaking they got, and since the Plant Kingdom is a foundation of life on Earth, most other organisms have benefited as well. There is a flush of new green grass in more fertile areas, and the trees, shrubs and other perennials look far more vibrant and revitalized than is typical at the end of a dry Mediterranean summer in Southern California.
Herbivores like mammals, birds and insects that eat plants directly benefit, and then carnivores, which eat the creatures that feed on plants, then benefit as well. When plants are happy, everybody is happy.
I was walking on one of our dirt farm roads a few days ago and spotted one of my favorite beetles: the Diabolical Ironclad Beetle (Phloedoes diabolicus). The “Diabolical” part of their name is ludicrous, there is nothing the least bit devilish about these harmless insects, which feed on fungus beneath tree bark. But the “Ironclad” is a good choice, for these small, rough beetles possess incredible shell strength.
If an Ironclad Beetle senses a potential threat, like if you pick one up or touch it with a stick, it will immediately draw in its legs and lay motionless, playing dead. They will remain like this for minutes, even as long as a half an hour, before they finally begin walking away again like nothing happened.
The Ironclad Beetle’s shell is incredibly strong — scientists in a 2015 study ran over an Ironclad Beetle with a Toyota Camry in a parking lot, and the beetle survived the process. Those same researchers determined that an Ironclad Beetle can withstand compression forces equal to about 39,000 times its own body weight.
Another amazing thing about them is their lifespan: Ironclad Beetles can live for seven or eight years, while the average beetle only lives for a matter of weeks.
With their sturdy shells, tendency to draw in their legs and remain motionless until a threat passes, and their very long lifespan, Ironclad Beetles remind me of Desert Tortoises. Maybe they should be called Tortoise Ironclad Beetles.
Aside from the several days of clouds, before and after, associated with Hurricane Hilary, this summer has brought more clouds than usual in the skies over Tehachapi. The result has been beautiful skyscapes of puffy white cumulus clouds against a rich watercolor blue background, like an animated sky out of a film by Hayao Miyazaki, the master Japanese animator of Studio Ghibli. Colorful sunsets and sunrises have been more common as a result of the increased cloudiness.
Along with the sights of late summer have come the scents, like the aroma of Tehachapi Tarweed (Holocarpha heermannii). This native plant flowers in August and September, and its sticky resinous foliage produces an unusual but not unpleasant scent. I think it smells like a combination of pine tar and maybe shea or cocoa butter.
Tarweed has bright yellow flowers like tiny sunflowers, and they are in the same Compositae or Asteraceae family, often known as the daisy family.
Oaks species in the White Oak lineage, which in our area includes Valley Oaks (Quercus lobata) and Blue Oaks (Quercus douglasii), look to be having a banner acorn year, which will be good for all kinds of wildlife that consumes the nutrient-rich seeds of oak trees. Acorns are just beginning to fall, and like most crops both wild and cultivated, they are a little late this year.
In addition to the sights and scents of summer, there are also the sounds. I’ve been in the upper elevations of Bear Mountain lately, and in addition to the typical soundtrack of Acorn Woodpeckers going “Acka! Acka! Acka!” and Red-tailed Hawks with their downward slurring “Keeee!” there has been the seasonal sound of bull elk bugling.
It’s called “bugling,” but the sound isn’t too reminiscent of a bugle to me — it’s more of a whistling shriek as bull elk signal and attempt to intimidate each other. The camaraderie of the bachelor herds of spring and summer have been put aside, and bull elk have staked out harems of cows and their calves, and will keep other bulls away to reserve any breeding opportunities for themselves. On one afternoon I heard three different bulls bugling back and forth, and one giant bull sat impassively, keeping an eye on a harem of at least 18 cows and calves.
If you can make it out to walk around in the outdoors now, please do. It’s a great time of year, with pleasant temperatures and the added benefit of an unusual big summer rain, and there is much to observe in the Tehachapi Mountains. . .
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
