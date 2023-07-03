The famed naturalist, poet and philosopher Henry David Thoreau was a remarkable American, and he shared with us some of his great conclusions about the natural world. One of my favorite quotes from Thoreau is this: "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the Earth."
Now that we’re into July, the summer of 2023 is thoroughly here and it’s time to celebrate and live in this season. I’ve been enjoying lots of wildlife observations in the Tehachapi Mountains.
The thermostat reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit here for the first time in 2023 on July 1. Prior to that, we’ve had one of the coolest Junes that I can recall, when temperatures not only didn’t reach the 90s, they mostly weren’t even in the 80s. The entire month of June saw daytime highs mostly in the 70s or 60s.
The cool spring was a gift to California, causing a slower melting of the huge record-setting winter snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, and reducing the flood risk in rivers and creeks fed by this snowmelt.
Now that summer and warm temperatures are here, there is lots of activity in the natural world. Every time I step outside and walk around our old farm, I hear the scurrying rustle of western fence lizards (“bluebellies”). Other lizards and snakes are now out and active after spending winter and part of spring in their hibernacula, or hiding places.
Insects are also busy, and butterflies are daily visitors to blooming flowers. I see western tiger swallowtails, painted ladies and cabbage whites nectar-feeding on Jupiter’s beard and other flowering plants almost every day.
Big, shiny female valley carpenter bees move from blossom to blossom, pausing to run each other off even though there are plenty of flowers for all. This kind of silly territorial behavior is a characteristic of some solitary bees, but definitely not colony bees — the European honey bees go about their nectar and pollen gathering with practically no friction among each other. They are too busy being hard at work to worry about which flowers their neighbors are utilizing.
Overhead, perched in a flowering catalpa tree, I frequently hear a hungry western kingbird chattering as it awaits the chance to seize an incautious or slower-moving insect. The agile and aggressive kingbirds were formerly known as “bee martins” for their tendency to catch bees on the wing, and you can see them perched on fenceposts and the top strand of barbed wire on fences near beehives, as the kingbirds wait to pick off bees returning home with a load of nectar.
Along with the warmer weather return of insects and reptiles, there are also amphibians going about their business. I see big western toads out at night after the drying sun has gone down, and Pacific chorus frogs can still be heard in the evening, with males singing determinedly as they try to entice females to visit pools, ponds and puddles in the area. The males are often successful — a little 6-square-foot water feature at our place has hundreds of chorus frog tadpoles, or polliwogs, growing bigger by the week.
I photographed a type of moth called a plume moth by the front door on Friday. When they land, these intriguing little moths present a T-shaped appearance, with their wings furled up like sails on the yard arm when a sailboat is moored. When they’re at rest, plume moths don’t look anything like other moths.
On Saturday, as I walked out the front door, I saw a jumping spider on the wall, clutching something. I thought ‘Uh-oh, maybe it got that plume moth,” and sure enough, I could see the spider carrying prey with a tiny wing edged with little downy hairs. These gave the wing an appearance like a miniature feather, which is where Plume Moths get their name: Their wings resemble a feather or plume. So, although plume moths have evolved to look like twigs when at rest, apparently the ruse didn’t work on this jumping spider.
In addition to reptiles, arthropods and amphibians, there are also plenty of birds and mammals to observe. A mother black bear with three cubs has been sighted regularly on the floor of Bear Valley, and bachelor herds of massive American elk (Rocky Mountain elk) make conspicuous appearances, lounging or grazing in the meadow areas of Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs.
I’ve also seen bachelor herds of California mule deer recently, and last week counted seven bucks with varying sizes of antlers as they were browsing in a yard on Old Town Road. Fawns will be appearing soon, since they are typically born in June.
I expect to see the first baby California quail of the season any day now, but haven’t yet. I see pairs of adult quail every day as they are out foraging, leaving their nest briefly unattended. Soon the little quail rooster and his hen will be moving through the landscape trying to keep track of eight to 12 tiny quail chicks.
Summer is here, with all the possibilities and abundance that it brings. Enjoy it, and make your life more interesting by observing the natural world around you.
Have a good week.
