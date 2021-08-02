After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the annual Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion once again took place at its usual time — the first Sunday in August — in its usual spot: beneath shady trees at Phil Marx Central Park.
Both longtime and returning Tehachapi residents began arriving at the park before noon on Aug. 1 to visit with neighbors and friends. Laughter, smiles and friendly conversation were in abundance as more than 425 people gathered to spend a few enjoyable hours both reminiscing and catching up on their lives.
The yearly event was started in 1959 by Herb and Ola Mae Force as a way of honoring longtime Tehachapi residents who had lived in Tehachapi for 40 years or longer. That first year, anyone who had lived in Tehachapi in 1919 or before was given a free lunch.
This year anyone who had lived in Tehachapi in 1981 or before got the free meal, which was catered by Coconut Joe's in Bakersfield. Anyone is welcome to attend, just those who arrived after 1981 are asked to pay $15 for their meal.
So what's it like for longtime residents to attend the Oldtimers Reunion? Well, it would be like taking one of those trips to the post office or the grocery store when you happen to run into someone you've known for a long time, and multiplying it by 100.
People travel from the far reaches of California, as well as many other states, to return to Tehachapi and attend the Oldtimers Reunion. On Sunday there were people there from Arizona, New Mexico, Missouri, Georgia and other states. Raymond Luna traveled the farthest, all the way from Alaska.
At the other end of the spectrum were Perrin and Lupe Cowan, who must have walked nearly 100 steps from their home half a block from the park.
Whether people had to travel many miles or just a few, there was a lot of happiness among those gathered at Tehachapi's first park, which has been there for more than a century. Old stories were retold and new ones were shared as friends brought each other up to date on who's living where, which families have lost or added members, etc.
The most senior lady in attendance this year was Del Troy, 95, who has been a community leader and historian for many decades. She was one of the founders of the Tehachapi Heritage League and the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, and has contributed much to the town.
The most senior man present this year was the Reverend Louis Wakeland, 92, who first came to Tehachapi in 1968 with his family to lead the Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, which he did for many, many years. The original sanctuary, on the corner of Green and E Streets, is the oldest church building in Tehachapi.
The main sponsors of the Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion are the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. It is organized by a committee consisting of Donna and Dick Dieterle, Joyce Young Davies, Sheila Hamilton Townsend, Pat Gracey and Mary Morphis.
Ashley Krampien of the TVRPD again ran the event, with help from TVRPD employees and members of the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen football teams from Tehachapi High. Warrior coaches, including Chris Krampien and Bruce Schkade, ran the drink tent, while Mike Davies was the emcee, and music and sound was provided by Lil' Ntertainment.
The Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion is a fun and pleasant event that brings together people who remember Tehachapi in its earlier times. Not many cities have an annual event like this, and it is a testament to Tehachapi's sense of community and history that we still do.
