Many people who move to the Tehachapi Mountains are surprised by the amount of wildlife they encounter on a regular basis. When a resident in one of our outlying communities is a nature observer AND a talented photographer, the results can be magical. This is the case with Stallion Springs resident Randy Weinstein, who has just published a book of his beautiful photographs of wildlife in the Tehachapi area.
Regular readers of the Tehachapi News will have seen Randy's name before, because I have included a number of his exceptional nature photos in the weekly Natural Sightings feature. Randy's new book is simply titled "Tehachapi Wildlife" and it includes 170 full-color photos of 40 different species, all of them photographed at Randy's property in Stallion Springs.
Gray foxes, elk, bobcats, California condors, deer, hawks, rabbits and more grace the pages of Randy's "Tehachapi Wildlife" photo book. It's a photographic celebration of the mammals, birds, reptiles and insects that live in the Tehachapi Mountains.
"When I moved up into the Tehachapi Mountains in 2015, I figured I'd be lucky to see the occasional deer or rabbit in my yard, but soon after moving in, the most incredible assortment of animals began appearing outside my windows. . ." Randy writes in his book. "Glimpses of a bobcat hunting in tall grass. California condors circling overhead. A lone bull elk, unbothered, eating acorns in the shade of an oak tree."
Randy explains that he wanted share these exceptional moments with family and friends, so he started using his camera and photographing the wildlife encounters that he was experiencing on a weekly basis, and posting his photos online. Randy's photos started appearing in Natural Sightings about four years ago.
Randy says that his photos began to improve, thanks in part to some photo equipment upgrades, and wildlife photography grew from being an occasional spontaneous impulse to a bona fide hobby. Randy has spent time and patience observing and photographing animals, birds and weather at his home in the oak woodlands of the Tehachapi Mountains.
Born in New Jersey, Randy moved to Los Angeles in 1992 to attend USC. After graduating with a degree in architecture, he was hired at Richard Meier's office, and he worked on prestige projects like the Getty Center, UCLA Broad Art Center and the San Jose City Hall. He left in 2003 to start his own design practice, which he continues today, focusing on single family homes, apartment buildings and retail/hospitality projects.
Randy will be holding a pop-up book signing hosted by the Funky Junk store at 108 Tehachapi Blvd., near Kelcy's Restaurant, on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. I'm thinking that his book might make a nice Christmas present, and I'm going to be stopping by to pick up a couple of copies, for myself and as a gift. I'm happy to see the wildlife of Tehachapi captured in photos, and I applaud Randy for his work and perseverance in seeing this project through to completion.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
