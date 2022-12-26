A Tehachapi boy once starred in a movie about soaring and sailplanes that was filmed mostly in the Tehachapi area back in 1966. The film was featured on the wildly popular Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color, which was practically required viewing each Sunday evening back then, and many pilots credit the movie with inspiring them to take up flying.
Titled “The Boy Who Flew With Condors” and starring local teenager Chris Jury, the movie raised awareness all over America about the sport of soaring. The film also features Fred Harris, who at that time ran a sailplane school at Tehachapi Airport.
Fred and his wife Goldie later built their own gliderport off Highline Road, and that facility was eventually purchased and greatly developed and expanded into Mountain Valley Airport by Larry and Jane Barrett.
None of the movie’s cast were actors – the other two named appearances are by Margaret Birsner, another teenage soaring enthusiast, and a test pilot named Milt Thompson. They all use their own names and appear as themselves rather than portraying fictional characters, though the events that occur were created for the movie. Margaret was the daughter of a well-known Bakersfield radiologist named Dr. J. W. Birsner.
The location is never identified specifically as Tehachapi, but it certainly is recognizable. Among the adventures that Chris has while learning to soar are when he emergency-lands his sailplane in a little lake in the mountains, and on another occasion, landing on the now-vanished Golden Hills Country Club golf course and surprising some golfers.
The golf course was brand new when the scene was filmed, for Boise Cascade had just created the new Golden Hills subdivision, and there are few trees on the golf course.
In the glimpses of scenery visible below in footage where Chris is flying, Tehachapi in general appears much more open and agricultural, for there were far fewer houses in the area back in 1966.
The little lake where Chris crash-lands is on property now owned by the Norbertine Sisters, who have a priory up Water Canyon Road, adjacent to Tehachapi Mountain Park. At the time of filming, it was the Lutge Ranch, and had been since the 1930s. Owned by the Bud Lutge family, the 500-acre ranch was mostly used for grazing dry milk cows, since the Lutges owned a small dairy in Southern California.
Longtime Tehachapi resident Dean Lutge was a teenager when the movie was made, and he well remembers the day of filming. It was Fred Harris, an expert sailplane pilot and instructor, who was actually flying the Schweizer 2-22 trainer sailplane when it went down in the lake.
Harris had reportedly been concerned that the sailplane would glide across the water and crash into the shore, but that didn’t end up being a problem: Dean said that the plane stopped almost as soon as it hit the water and promptly started to sink. It had to be towed with a rope up near the shore, where Chris traded places with Fred and is shown climbing out of the partially submerged craft.
Dean also said that a local family brought out a hen duck and some young ducklings to appear in the movie, because Chris was described as “landing in a duck pond.”
Because there’s no engine in a sailplane, the film crew didn’t have to worry about a motor getting damaged with water, but there had to have been some time and work involved in drying out the sailplane afterward and making sure that all the gauges and controls were still functional. Although I don’t know its current status, as recently as 2008 that same Schweizer 2-22 belonged to an owner in Beaverton, Washington and was still being flown.
Like all the films that appeared on Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color (later known as the Wonderful World of Disney), the movie opens with an introduction by host Walt Disney himself. Disney offers a short discussion about birds and flight, and the first four minutes are mostly stock footage of various birds flying. Disney concludes by saying that “Our story tonight. . . begins, as might be expected, with a boy, and a condor,” which Disney, who was born in Chicago in 1901, pronounces as “con-dur.”
The footage then switches to California Condors in flight over the Tehachapi Mountains, with Chris Jury appearing to watch the birds through binoculars. The scene appears to have been filmed at the Jury Ranch, a property owned by the Jury family. Chris’s father was a TWA pilot, and the family name has been perpetuated in the name Jury Road, which runs north of Highway 202 just before you enter Brite Valley.
The movie was mostly the work of Ken Nelson, who produced it, wrote the original story and was the main cinematographer. He worked on other films, primarily about nature, and had a long career before his passing in 1998.
Walt Disney himself had already died by the time the film first aired on February 19, 1967. Disney, a lifelong smoker, suffered from lung cancer and succumbed on December 15, 1966 at age 65. He had already filmed the introduction to “The Boy Who Flew With Condors” as well as introductions to other films that were shown for the remainder of that television season.
The movie itself is narrated by Leslie Nielsen, a Canadian actor whose authoritative voice made him in demand for documentary voiceovers and commercials. Late in his career, he became famous for his deapan humor in comedies like “Airplane!” and the “Naked Gun” films.
Among the many young viewers who were inspired to take up flying as a result of the sailplane movie was Don Johnson of Tehachapi. He was the son of Warren and Barbara Johnson, who were part of the Johnson family that owned the Tehachapi News for decades.
Both Don and his brother Ron became pilots, and for Don it became a lifelong career. Don knew both Fred Harris and Chris Jury well, and they encouraged him to pursue flying. Don even bought Fred’s soaring school when he was only 20 years old, but later sold it and went on to become a corporate pilot. He continues to fly, and has been one of Oprah Winfrey’s chief pilots for many years.
Chris Jury tragically died young, killed in a small powered plane crash in Mexico in the 1970s. I still think of him when I pass Jury Road, and when I watch the movie, as I have many times. “The Boy Who Flew With Condors” is available online on DVD, and is also on YouTube, though the image quality isn’t great.
Although it is definitely dated, and has some highly fictionalized events, “The Boy Who Flew With Condors” is a good introduction to soaring and was a very influential movie in its time. I love watching it and trying to identify the exact location of the Tehachapi scenes. Despite its shortcomings, I highly recommend that Tehachapi residents check out this classic.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
