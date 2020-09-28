For century after century, until the years numbered in the thousands, the Tehachapi Mountains were roamed by a resourceful Native people known in their language as the Nuwä. The most widespread and lasting evidence of these semi-nomadic hunters and gatherers is literally carved in stone: in the assorted projectile points and cutting tools used by men, and the milling tools used by women.
While men traditionally did the hunting and provided highly-valued animal protein, the Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) women relied on their extensive knowledge of local flora to provide year-round, staple foods based on plant material — seeds, leaves, fruit, flowers and roots.
Many of these plant resources needed additional processing after being harvested. Hard seeds, nuts and tubers needed to be cracked or milled down into flour in order to be digestible. Some, like acorns, also needed to be leached with water to remove unpalatable flavors or toxic substances.
So how was that accomplished? To create the tools they needed, the Nuwä women first turned their attention to the creekbeds of their ancestral territory. They would find durable stones polished by the force of flowing water. If a rock had the right heft — not too heavy or too light — and good, smooth surfaces, it could be used for one of the two different styles of milling.
People today seem more acquainted with the vertical, pounding action of a mortar and pestle. Scattered throughout the mountains are thousands of round impressions and holes worn into boulders, commonly called bedrock mortars.
The Nuwä themselves refer to these grinding holes as pahaz, pronounced pah-hahz, and the cylindrical stone pestles are called pahako'o. The women would raise their pahako'o with one or two hands and bring it down forcefully into the hole of the pahaz, pulverizing the acorns or other seeds placed within. The pahako'o was a kind of stone hammer.
There is another milling process that was just as important, but is less well-known. This incorporated the use of a flatter stone tool, and a smooth rock surface. These flat, polished areas can often be found on boulders that also contain pahaz. In fact, they are often immediately adjacent to mortar holes, only inches away. Though they can be hard to see, you can easily detect them by feeling for the exceptionally smooth area with your hand. Archeologists refer to these as "grinding slicks" or "grinding slabs." The Nuwä word is maratsi, pronounced mah-RAHT-see.
To make finer flour or to crush small seeds, Nuwä women would use a fairly flat stone in their hand, often about the size of a hockey puck or an oversized bar of soap, and they would make a circular motion, pressing down against the grinding slick to crush the seeds between the proverbial rock and a hard place.
In Mexico these stone grinding implements are referred to as a mano and metate. The small handheld stone is the mano, and mano is the Spanish word for "hand." Likewise, the Nuwä word for the smaller top stone is mo'otsi, pronounced moh-oats, from mo'o, which is also the Nuwä word for hand.
So when they wanted to do coarser milling or work with larger seeds like acorns or pine nuts, Nuwä women would utilize a pahako'o and pahaz. When they wanted to make finer flour or process smaller seeds, they would typically use a mo'otsi and maratsi.
If you are observant, you will encounter pahaz and the accompanying maratsi in bedrock boulders and outcropping throughout the Tehachapi Mountains. The handheld stones, pahako'o and mo'otsi, have long since been carried away or buried by years of leaf litter and soil, though many have been preserved for people to see at the Tehachapi Museum.
When I find myself in the presence of these timeless reminders of Nuwä culture, I often touch them with reverence. I feel deep admiration for the countless generations of hard-working Nuwä women, who kept their families fed by the work of their hands, and their intimate knowledge of more than 100 different food plants that could be found in their Tehachapi Mountains homeland.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.