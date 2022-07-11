Gardens typically experience most of their wildlife activity during the day: butterflies flitting from flower to flower, bees a’buzzing, various other pollinators energetically visiting blossoms, birds singing and more. But even after the sun goes down, you can still detect life in the nighttime garden.
It’s informative to explore a garden with a flashlight, or better yet a headlamp, which keeps both hands free and always knows where your eyes want to look, since it’s mounted on your head and shines wherever you’re facing.
One of my favorite sights is that of bumblebees nestled for the night on a cozy, colorful flowerhead. Some of these are female worker bees who are simply still out foraging when the sun goes down, or are still hard at work when the weather cools down and they no longer can fly easily.
When that happens, they seek refuge on a blossom and sleep there for the night. Sometimes smaller bees and other insects will take shelter in a flower that closes up for the night, like California Poppies, which offers even more protection.
Sometimes the bumblebees sleeping on flowers are males, and they stay there because they are not welcome in the hive — they leave a few days after maturing, and they live the remainder of their lives away from the colony, typically patrolling gardens and wild areas with blossoms in the hopes of finding a receptive queen with which to mate. These solitary males often bed down among the flowers that they patrol during the day.
Some insects, of course, are actually active at night. Butterflies are generally all diurnal and sleep during darkness, but most moths are nocturnal, and they are out and about at night. Dusk is often a period of enhanced activity for moths, and you can encounter large sphinx moths, often referred to as “hummingbird moths,” as they visit flowers to feed on nectar.
Among the insects that are active at night and may appear in gardens are adult California Prionus Beetles. These huge beetles can be nearly three inches long, and are a type of "longhorn beetle," named for their long segmented antennae. The adults appear in June through early August, often on warm nights. These insects spend most of their up to five-year life span living underground as large white grubs or larvae, feeding on the roots of trees, shrubs and vines.
After pupating, they emerge as big winged adults, and they fly at night in search of mates. The adults only live for ten days to two weeks, and they don't feed as adults.
Some insects that actively avoid sunlight, like Pinacate Beetles (often called “stinkbugs”) or Earwigs (“pincherbugs”) are usually only seen in the garden at night. That’s another good reason for gardeners to explore their garden at night — the creatures nibbling on your plants may be nocturnal, and you can only determine what they are by checking after dark.
I was looking around last night with a headlamp, and noticed a lot of little greenish glittering spots on the ground here and there, like someone had spilled some tiny rhinestones. I knew what these were: it was eyeshine coming from the eyes of wolf spiders, which were out hunting on a warm night.
Members of the wolf spider family have some of the best eyesight of any spiders, second only to jumping spiders, and a reflective tissue in their eyes called tapetum lucidum will reflect back light from a flashlight or camera. So if you shine a bright light ahead of you on the ground, you can often see little sparkles coming from the dried grass or sandy soil – the sign of little spiders out hunting under the stars.
Gardens and wildlands are interesting places to explore both in the sunlight and moonlight. Warm summer nights are a good time to be outside. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.