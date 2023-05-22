This is the season when Great Horned Owl chicks are fledging and leaving their nests to make their own way in the world. This doesn’t always go well for them.
In fact, the mortality rate of birds, both songbirds and raptors, spikes right at the time of fledging. Young songbirds tend to get preyed upon by hawks, falcons, bobcats, snakes and other predators soon after they leave the nest.
Fledgling raptors, on the other hand, are more likely to meet their demise simply because they aren’t good enough hunters yet, and they starve. Great Horned Owls try to mitigate this problem by nesting very early, sometimes as early as late January or February, so that their chicks grow up and fledge just as there is an abundance of young creatures, like rabbits, ground squirrels, mice, rats, gophers, assorted birds including American Coots, skunks and much more. Great Horns have the most varied diet of any raptors in North America.
So young Great Horned Owls tend to leave their nest at a time of abundance, when prey is more plentiful. This is critical, because unless they can immediately begin successfully hunting for themselves, young raptors will begin to starve.
Since birds don’t have much fat reserves, when they go without eating their bodies begin to use up their muscles. The first to go are their biggest muscles, the flight muscles in their chest. So a young bird can be malnourished and lose the ability to fly, but they can still survive for another week or so on the ground.
Sometimes grounded raptors like this will luck out and find some surface prey that they can actually catch, which will sustain them for a little longer. I picked up a Golden Eagle in Cummings Valley once that weighed very little, it was malnourished and had lost its flight muscles. But it was in late spring, and the eagle was surviving by snapping up the numerous grasshoppers it was finding in the grass.
I took the bird to the Facility for Care and Treatment Center at Cal State Bakersfield, and Dr. Ted Murphy helped nurse it back to robust health and it was re-released back into the Tehachapi area.
I got a call recently from a friend in Bear Valley Springs, and she and her mother had been watching two Great Horned Owl chicks that had fallen from a nest in a big oak tree. The chicks had been on the ground all day without being tended by any parents, and the simple nest platform wasn’t reachable. Nightfall was approaching when the chicks would be vulnerable to raccoons or other predators.
It’s always better to have animals raised to adulthood by their own parents, but in this case, the young owlets’ future wasn’t looking very bright. They were still a number of days from being ready to fly on their own. I picked up the two birds, both of which clacked their beaks repeatedly in agitation and warning.
Owls achieve this distinctive sound by clasping the edge of their tongue in their bill, squeezing down hard and then zipping their tongue back inside, resulting in their upper and lower bill coming together with a clack that is much like a finger snap.
The young of many species of owls do this, typically before they can fly, and they’ll puff up their feathers, bill clack loudly and sometimes also hiss to deter predators. It is a rather effective technique, and is quite discouraging to anyone who might be tempted to “go pick up the cute fuzzy baby owl.”
Young Great Horned Owls are genuinely fierce little creatures, and they are possessed of four sharp talons on each foot that are like curved ice picks, only sharper. According to Cornell University, it takes 28 pounds of pressure to open a Great Horned Owl’s powerful talons when they are clenched.
I can attest to the strength and sharpness of owl and hawk talons, and I often end up suffering a little unplanned blood draw sooner or later when dealing with them.
The two owlets that I picked up have pretty good odds, since they seem otherwise healthy. Since the late lamented FACT Center is long since closed, and the California Living Museum outside Bakersfield rarely accepts animals, I now take injured or displaced baby raptors to the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas.
The staff at the CWC is friendly and helpful, and they accept all kinds of wildlife, from sea lions to deer, from doves to hawks to songbirds to coyotes and more. They respond to 30,000 phone calls a year asking for advice or help for sick, injured or baby animals that need assistance. It’s a long 120 miles from Tehachapi, but I haven’t found a better place. There is another wildlife rehab facility in Bishop, but of course that’s even farther away.
We hope the young owlets finish growing up and learn to fly, eat well so that they gain weight and have lots of reserves, and then be released into the wild to go about their Great Horned Owl ways as the fearless hunters that they were meant to be.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
