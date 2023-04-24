Picturesque, rugged and often massive Valley Oak trees are a species unique to California. They can be found in the valleys of the Tehachapi Mountains, and these leafy giants are beloved by residents who appreciate their sculpted, irregular branches, and the summertime shade their spreading canopies provide.
However, most of the Valley Oaks (Quercus lobata) trees that we see today look a little different than they did 200 years ago, as a result of settlers and their livestock. But there is one short stretch of Bena Road, near the Arvin Cutoff (Highway 223), where you can still see the growth pattern that was more typical of Valley Oaks before the livestock period.
This segment is the last 1.5 miles of Bena Road, and it looks like a frontage road that parallels Highway 58 on the south side, between the Caliente turnoff (Bealeville Road) and the Arvin Cutoff.
This is actually a remnant of the old road that preceded Highway 58, which was completed in the late 1960s.
Along this brief stretch of asphalt, between the old road and the freeway, are the Umbrella Oaks of Bena Road, as I call them. These aged trees have been protected from grazing for a long time, perhaps as long as a century, since they grow in a corridor along the old road with a barbed wire fence on either side that kept cattle from venturing onto the roadway.
Without livestock to munch on their lowest leaves and growing tips, the Umbrella Oaks have continued to grow downward until some of their branches reach the ground. The result is a rounded, circular canopy stretching down to the grass.
When you step inside the shady shelter of one of these Umbrella Oaks, it’s almost like you’re in a dome tent, tipi or yurt created by living oak branches and their large, lobed leaves of green.
This was once a common appearance of oaks, including Valley Oaks and other species, throughout California. The introduction of grazing livestock gradually made this a rare occurrence.
During California’s long, dry summers, oak leaves provide some welcome bites of verdant foliage compared to the lifeless, straw-colored grasses that surround them. So livestock naturally like to browse on the oak leaves, and over time, the shade ceiling that surrounds the oak trees’ pale furrowed trunks gradually gets raised until it is above the height that cattle, horses, goats and sheep can reach.
Of course there was historical browsing by deer and elk before livestock arrived, but these native ungulates were free to roam and don’t seem to have had much effect on the growth pattern of oak trees.
Fenced livestock, on the other hand, spend more time in the same areas, and end up raising the shade ceilings underneath the oak trees.
Early explorers in California left us with descriptions of those former oak landscapes. John Fremont wrote in March of 1884 of some stands of Interior Live Oaks (Quercus wislizenii) that he found not far from the Stanislaus River, and he wrote of an “open grove of live oaks, which, in form, were the most symmetrical and beautiful we had yet seen in this country. The ends of their branches rested on the ground, forming somewhat more than a half sphere of very full and regular figure. . .”
The pioneer botanist William Brewer, who famously wrote Up and Down in California 1860-1864 about his ramblings in the state, often commented often on Valley Oaks. He described natural, park-like settings with large scattered oaks, green grass beneath, and a profusion of wildflowers. Brewer told of big Valley Oaks with large limbs in great curves, 30 to 50 feet long, almost touching the ground. Near Nipomo, an oak close to Brewer’s camp had a crown over 100 feet in diameter, a trunk 15 feet in circumference, and lichen hanging from every branch.
I would like to make clear that elevated height of the shade canopy below native California oaks, due to livestock browsing, does not seem to cause any harm to the trees. But it does change their appearance — like the long hoop skirts of previous centuries being replaced by the shorter fashions of more recent times.
If you’d like to see for yourself what California’s oaks used to look like, when the canopies of many of them resembled vintage domed lampshades, with slender branches hanging down like tassels, take the little stretch of Bena Road by the Arvin cutoff. You’ll see why one of the early nicknames for Valley Oaks was “weeping oaks,” because their branches often swept the ground below, like Weeping Willows.
I often drive that short stretch of road because I like the scenery in general, but I especially appreciate the Umbrella Oaks with their more traditional attire.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
