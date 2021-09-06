If you're interested in the natural world, there are annual sightings that you look forward to each year: baby California Quail chaotically following their parents through the landscape, large waxy yellow flowers on Flannelbush shrubs, the shy appearance of the first spotted fawns in June, the pinkish purple of Farewell-to-Spring wildflowers, bull elk with their thick antlers covered in fuzzy velvet, or dark Bluebelly lizards sunning themselves on old weathered fence posts. . .
There are many of these cherished sightings of nature in the Tehachapi Mountains that I look forward to with anticipation and appreciation. One of these is the infrequent visits from Anise Swallowtail butterflies, and I was delighted to encounter one last week, foraging on flowers that I specifically planted for pollinators.
These beauties resemble our most common large butterfly: the Western Tiger Swallowtail (Papilio rutulus), a yellow-winged aviator that frequently visits gardens, yards, parks and wildlands throughout the Tehachapi area.
Western Tiger Swallowtails have pale yellow, butter-colored wings edged in black, with thin black tiger-like vertical stripes that are the source of their common name. Their larvae feed on willows and many other trees, so their food sources are abundant locally.
Anise Swallowtails are sizeable butterflies that share many traits with Tiger Swallowtails: overall yellow and black color scheme, a few bluish spots on their hingwing, elongated "swallowtail" tips on the base of their wings.
In fact, most people don't realize that the big yellow and black butterfly that they might be admiring isn't the widespread Western Tiger Swallowtail, but the much less-common yellow form of Anise Swallowtail.
Anise Swallowtails also have a gorgeous black form, where the adults are basically a large black butterfly with some yellow highlights, rather than the reverse. I have seen the black form in the Tehachapi Mountains, but the yellow form seems more prevalent.
If you view the images that accompany this story, it is easy to see the differences between Western Tiger Swallowtails and Anise Swallowtails when they are side by side. If you happen to see a single big yellow and black butterfly flitting and cruising through your yard, however, it is totally understandable why you might assume it's the far more common Tiger Swallowtail, and miss out on enjoying a rare visit from an Anise Swallowtail.
Anise Swallowtail caterpillars originally fed on assorted native species of the parsley family, but now often use the introduced anise plant. In either case, their larval food plants are not nearly as abundant as those of the Tiger Swallowtail. We actually have a few other Swallowtail butterfly species that can be found in our area from time to time, but that's a discussion for another time.
In writing this story, I found myself immersed in thoughts of Ed Sampson and Bruce Lockway, two remarkable men born in the 1930s who have left us. I spent happy hours at the former Mourning Cloak Ranch and Botanical Garden discussing butterflies with them, and I miss them both and our shared affection for the winged beauties of the garden.
