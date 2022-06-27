High up in the Tehachapi Mountains atop a windswept ridge, a tall but narrow, square-sided old wooden structure stands alone. With its siding weathered and windows mostly blown out, this aging sentinel faces the elements in silence, season after season. It was originally built for a single dedicated purpose: as a lookout tower to help spot wildfires early, to aid in protecting this area against catastrophic wildland fires.
The Tollgate Lookout, perched on a treeless knoll at an elevation of about 5,700 feet, was part of a network of fire towers that stretched across the West from peak to distant peak. These elevated vantage points provided the fire watchers who staffed them with panoramic views of the surrounding terrain, so that they could sound the alarm at the first trace of wildfire smoke arising from the sprawling landscape below.
The heyday of fire lookouts was the 1920s through the 1950s, and at one time there were more than 8,000 of them scattered across the country, with about 625 in California alone. Now there are only around 200 lookouts remaining in the state, and about 50 of these are still staffed during the fire season.
The Tollgate Lookout stands near the head of Tollgate Canyon, in the mountains north of Highway 58, between Tehachapi and Keene. It is believed to have been built in 1940 by the Kern County Fire Department, unlike most other lookouts, which were constructed by the U.S. Forest Service or state agencies. It is believed to have been staffed each year during the summer fire season, typically April through September, until sometimes in the 1970s.
For decades the surrounding land was the sprawling 25,000-acre Loop Ranch, belonging to the John Broome family. That changed at the end of last year, when the property became a key part of The Nature Conservancy’s new 81,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve at the Tehachapi Mountains.
TNC’s mission is “to preserve the lands and waters on which all life depends,” so their focus is naturally on plants, wildlife and ecosystems. However, TNC property often contains archeological, cultural or historical resources, which the organization acknowledges and values.
So a group of fire lookout advocates was recently permitted to visit the Tollgate Lookout to document and assess the old building. Leading the June 26 visitation was Brad Eells, chairman of the board of the Forest Fire Lookout Association, a group dedicated to the worldwide research and restoration of forest fire lookout stations. The organization also provides volunteer-led fire detection service at selected sites.
“I like to say that fire lookouts are like snowflakes — no two are exactly alike,” Eells noted, as a small group of gathered for the long winding drive up dirt roads on the Loop Ranch. When they reached the Tollgate Lookout, it indeed proved to have its own unique design: the lower two-thirds of the structure, which is about 30 feet tall, has a steel framework that was apparently welded together from used oilfield pipe. This pipe skeleton was then covered with tongue-in-groove redwood siding.
The square tower is about 12 feet by 12 feet and has three levels. Measuring and analyzing the construction of the building was a team from the Buck Rock Foundation, which included George Kulick, Jim Stiglich and Rob Stiglich. The Buck Rock Foundation helps maintain and restore fire lookouts in the Sequoia National Forest, Kings Canyon National Park and other areas. It is named after the Buck Rock Lookout, an iconic 1921 fire lookout perched on a rocky outcropping at 8,500 feet in the Giant Sequoia National Monument.
A cooling Tehachapi breeze kept the temperature comfortable as the team surveyed the Tollgate Lookout on a warm summer day. The interior was empty of furnishings, including an Osborne firefinder. This circular device, mounted on a table or pedestal, was invented in 1911 by a Forest Service employee named William B. Osborne, and it includes a map and sighting mechanism to help fire watchers determine the location of a rising column of smoke following a lightning strike or human activity.
John King, a longtime Tehachapi resident and former member of the Kern County Fire Department, recalled removing the Osborne firefinder from the Tollgate Lookout and storing it at Station 12 in the city of Tehachapi. Its current whereabouts are unknown, but that is being looked into.
The Facilities Maintenance team from Buck Rock Foundation will now prepare a report based on their findings about the Tollgate Lookout.
While fire lookouts went through a long period of decline, there has been renewed interest in them in recent years, both as a practical means of detecting fires quickly and accurately in California’s increasingly dangerous wildfire conditions, and as historical points of interest. Southern California in particular has seen rebuilt or restored fire lookouts — San Bernardino National Forest alone has seven of them that are active and staffed during fire season.
Fire lookouts, which endure wind, snow and fierce weather on their mountain top vantage points, have gained respect and appreciation — for the important role they play in fire detection, the sweeping views that they offer, and the history that they hold.
