Each spring, the Cliff Swallows return to San Juan Capistrano, and each autumn, the Turkey Vultures return to the Tehachapi Mountains. The past few days I have seen several hundred vultures circling in the skies over the Tehachapi Valley. They are just a fraction of the tens of thousands that will come through.
Small numbers of Turkey Vultures (Cathartes aura) live in the Tehachapi Mountains and nest here in rocky outcroppings, but the great swirling flocks that pass through each September and October are not from here.
The vultures that appear in autumn are migrants from Northern California, Oregon, Washington and even Canada, and they are essentially following the sun in its apparent southward movement that signals winter.
Most birds migrate because their food sources become scarce in the colder months, so they head to a warmer climate to overwinter there. In the case of Turkey Vultures, however, their food supply doesn’t necessarily become any less common — the vultures eat only carrion, of course, and animals die year-round.
However, Turkey Vultures depend on rising columns of warm air, known as thermals, which provide them with lift and help them get airborne with a minimum of effort and wing flapping. Vultures often fly long distances in search of carcasses, and they rely on favorable soaring conditions to remain aloft.
As the days get shorter and colder, thermals become more scarce, so in response, vultures living in more northerly locations head south into Mexico, migrating in a flowing river of big black birds.
In late February or March, as temperatures warm once more, the vultures start trickling back northward, though not in the same concentrated numbers as they do when heading south.
As the vultures move south each autumn, they traverse the Great Central Valley, not stopping to eat, but simply moving as far as they can each day with a minimum of effort to conserve their stores of body fat and muscle.
The Sierra Nevada mountain range presents a formidable barrier to the flying vultures, remaining on their left wingtip for a distance of 400 miles, from the northern point where the Sierra Nevada begins in Lassen County near Susanville, all the way south the where the range ends at the Tehachapi Mountains.
When the vultures detect an opening in the wall of mountains, they take their opportunity and turn east. Annual vulture counts conducted in years past revealed that more than 30,000 vultures migrate through Walker Pass each year and another 30,000 or more come through Tehachapi Pass.
On warm days this time of year, you can often see groups of Turkey Vultures moving through the Tehachapi Valley. They enter in the northwest corner, following the general route of Highway 58 through the canyon, and the head southeast towards Oak Creek Canyon.
You can see them circling, winding their way up a circular thermal like a spiral staircase, then unspooling and flying straight as they reach the top of the thermal where the lift ends. This behavior is referred to as “kettling,” since it resembles the circular stirring of a soup in a big kettle.
If the birds can’t make it out of the Tehachapi Valley through Oak Creek Pass and out over the Mojave Desert by 3 or 4 p.m., they will spend the night in big trees in the city of Tehachapi, in Golden Hills or other areas. Newcomers are often startled to see the sudden arrival of dozens or scores of huge black birds coming in to roost in large backyard trees.
The next morning, once the sun is fully up over the horizon and creating the day’s thermals, the birds take wing and continue their migration. If a storm or cloudy, overcast weather occurs, they may remain for several days until the weather clears.
Our annual Turkey Vulture migration is a wondrous event, one that has no doubt been taking place for thousands of years. Wish these harmless, carrion-removing birds well on their journey. . .
