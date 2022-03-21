The T-shirt is a quintessentially American garment that has been around for about 125 years. This week I'm featuring some vintage Tehachapi T-shirts, including some whose photos were sent to me by my long-distance friend Kirk Smith, who lived in Stallion Springs with his wife Terri from 1981 until 1998.
While woven T-shaped apparel for the human torso, commonly referred to as tunics, have been around for thousands of years, the familiar cotton T-shirt that we know and love has a newer origin story.
Around 1900, the Cooper Underwear Company ran magazine advertisements for their new "bachelor undershirt,” which was aimed at unmarried men who lacked tailoring skills or a wife who possessed them. The ad showed first the image of a sad man who had lost all the buttons off his undershirt, and had them safety-pinned together. Then a second photo showed a dashing fellow who was proudly wearing the new garment, which was flexible and could be put on simply by pulling it over the head."No safety pins — no buttons — no needle — no thread" ran the slogan, offering itself as the ideal solution for sewing-challenged single men.
The popularity of T-shirts increased when the U.S. Navy began issuing them to sailors as undershirts in 1913, and the first images that exist of large numbers of people wearing just T-shirts without an outer shirt are early photos of Navy work parties. Their popularity only grew and grew throughout the Depression years, World War II, etc.
By the 1950s, the plain white T-shirt was go-to attire for American teen boys. It was used as an undershirt beneath other shirts during the colder months, and by itself for the rest of the year. The decade of the 1960s saw the rise of printed T-shirts, featuring company logos, political slogans, band names, etc.
By the 1970s and '80s, every athletic team, music festival, sporting event, travel destination, and more offered T-shirts with designs, symbols and logos. This was when the earliest known Tehachapi-branded T-shirts were created. Kirk's Tehachapi shirts date back to the 1980s.
"The first shirt I sent features rolling grass hills and oak trees with a rainbow," Kirk explained, "I think the rounded grassy hills and oak trees are a signature part of Tehachapi. The second shirt is from the 25th anniversary of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival in 1988, which makes this shirt almost 35 years old! The next shirt was done by Mercury Graphics to celebrate the first car show associated with Mountain Festival in 1996. I had my Sunbeam Tiger in that car show. The last shirt was done by ‘hachapi Tees in 1992, and we had it made for my Dad, who was a big Laurel and Hardy fan." Kirk's father was a truck driver who was also a fan of Tehachapi, and it was he who first directed the newly-married Kirk and Terri to Tehachapi in 1978.
I've included a photo of one of the beautiful Trees for Tehachapi T-shirts that were made for people who participated in that tree planting project in the area in about 1995, when more than 2,000 trees were planted in the Tehachapi area. That shirt belonged to George Novinger.
Another shirt was made by the former Tehachapi casual-wear store Hodads Surf Shack, which was located on Tehachapi Boulevard in the early 2000s and was a favorite of local residents, myself included. Longtime Tehachapi resident Dave Bouldin is pictured in an commemorative T-shirt for his band, Highline, which is named for the street along which most of the band members at the time lived.
Now how about you, dear readers? Do you or any family members or friends happen to have vintage Tehachapi T-shirts? If so, please send me a photo of the shirt, either being worn or laid out flat, and we'll put them online or in the newspaper. We'll do it in celebration of our Tehachapi community, and that classic American clothing item: the soft cotton T-shirt.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
