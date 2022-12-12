I awoke on the morning of December 12 and went outside to find that our most recent winter storm had ended by delivering a topping of graupel. The word may be unfamiliar to most Tehachapi residents, but the phenomenon itself is not.
Graupel has also been referred to as “soft hail” or “snow pellets,” but technically it is neither of these. It is its own unique form of precipitation, and it typically occurs in the Tehachapi Mountains several times each year.
The word graupel is the diminutive form of the German word graupe, which means “pearl barley” and was first used in a weather report in 1889. This is actually a pretty good description of this type of precipitation, for it does resemble the pearl barley sometimes found in soups, Scotch Broth, salads, risotto and other dishes.
Graupel consists of small, rounded pellets that typically range in size from 2 mm to 5 mm, or from about 1/16 of an inch to about 3/16 of an inch, for those of us (like me) who still think in inches. Unlike hail, graupel doesn’t form large, irregular shapes like hail often does.
These little spherical pellets are also opaque – they look just like white snow from a distance. This is one way to distinguish them from sleet: sleet is clear, or at least translucent. Graupel is always white or whitish like snow.
So now that we’ve established what it looks like, how and why does graupel form? Well, first it’s important to remember that storms are often dynamic, changing events with qualities that evolve and shift, and these varying conditions and temperatures determine what kind of precipitation we’ll experience here at the ground level.
A graupel pellet begins life as a snowflake, when water vapor starts forming ice crystals around cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), which are most often specks of dust or other tiny particulate matter. This typically happens in clouds that are quite cold, about 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
Under the most common circumstances, the snowflake would start its descent and fall to the ground as snow. In the case of graupel, however, the snowflake comes into contact with tiny, extremely cold water droplets known as supercooled liquid water.
These are very small water droplets that have managed to retain their liquid form, even though their temperature is well below freezing. These supercooled droplets typically range in temperature from 32 degrees Fahrenheit down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Though they are rare, supercooled droplets can get as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit and still be liquid water rather than ice.
As our little snowflake starts to fall through these minute, supercooled water droplets, they freeze on contact with the snowflake. As more and more of these miniscule water droplets adhere and freeze to the snowflake, the snowflake crystal’s elegant star shape gets filled in, and it becomes a sphere by the time it reaches the ground.
Unlike hail or sleet, both of which form hard ice pellets, graupel is softer and will squish if you compress it. Graupel is like the Dippin’ Dots of precipitation. Graupel also resembles the tiny pellets used to make Styrofoam.
Graupel is less common than either rain or snow. In the Tehachapi Mountains, it tends to appear near the end of a storm, often at night when temperatures drop and get even colder. Sometimes a regular snowfall of three or four inches will then be topped off in the night with a sprinkling of cold graupel pellets as the storm tapers off and ends.
Graupel also tends to occur when the lower atmosphere is very unstable, and the surface temperature may be as warmer -- up to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, though typically it is much colder in our area.
Graupel is often part of what weather forecasters refer to as a “wintry mix,” which can be snow, rain, graupel or sleet that are produced by the same storm, but not at the same time. Precipitation that starts as rain may turn into snow as temperatures drop, or snow may change into rain if air temperatures warm up slightly.
Sleet is actually the least common of the four precipitation types in our area. It occurs when snow forms in clouds that are generally 15 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. As the snowflake drops downward, however, it falls through an inversion layer, or band of warmer air, that is at least 38 degrees Fahrenheit, thus melting the snowflake into a water droplet.
As the now-water droplet continues its descent, it then falls through a deep cold layer of air just above the Earth’s surface, which refreezes the droplet back into ice. It doesn’t return to a snowflake, with delicate ice crystal accretions, however, but instead becomes a tiny rounded globe of transparent ice – looking like the frozen raindrop that it is.
I hope this sheds some light on the subject of graupel, and that you add this word to your weather vocabulary. It really is its own special form of precipitation, and if you live in Tehachapi, you’re going to encounter it from time to time, because cold weather precipitation is part of life around here.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
