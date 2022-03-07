With overnight temperatures dropping into the low 20s and even into the high teens lately, Tehachapi residents have found themselves scraping ice off windshields in the morning as exposed surfaces glisten with a layer of ice crystals.
This, of course, is the weather phenomenon called frost, and it occurs when the weather is cold enough for water molecules in the air to freeze. The formation of frost on surfaces is called deposition, and it is the opposite of evaporation.
Frost is created when water vapor in the air forms ice crystals on surfaces without liquid water ever appearing. Instead of water going through its typical gas-liquid-solid sequence, it goes from a gas directly to a solid, while skipping the liquid phase.
Frost most commonly occurs on clear and very cold, calm nights, so the Tehachapi Mountains don't receive as much frost as we otherwise might, because our breezes and wind mixes the air and interferes with the frost-forming process.
On windy nights when the air is exceptionally cold, with a high moisture content, we sometimes get the weather event known as pogonip, or frozen fog. Much of the west side of Bear Mountain was covered in pogonip on the morning of Sunday, March 6. Pogonip is a beautiful, ephemeral and transformational weather event, and a whole subject of its own that I have photographed and written about over the years.
Sometimes we have ground frost on cold mornings when the official temperature is above freezing, like 34 or 35 degrees. How is this possible? Because standard temperature recordings are taken five feet off the ground, in order to provide consistency of weather data, and cold air sinks, so the temperature at ground level can definitely be colder than it is higher up.
When conditions are just right, frost can grow throughout the night, creating gorgeous little crystal lattice structures on fences and fence posts, vegetation, and objects left outside.
The shape of a crystal is not random, but rather determined by the temperature and humidity at the moment of formation, and this is called its habit. There are four basic habits of ice crystals: the hexagonal plate, the needle, the column and the dendrite.
These ice crystals habits were first documented not by a scientist with degrees and a research lab, but by a farmer from Jericho, Vermont named Wilson A. Bentley. Born in Jericho in 1865, Bentley was always fascinated by snowflakes, and he developed his own technique to photograph them, succeeding in capturing the world's first detailed snowflake photograph in 1885, when he was only 19.
Acquiring the affectionate nickname "Snowflake Bentley," he made more than 5,000 images of snowflakes. A book titled Snow Crystals was published in 1931 featuring 2,500 of his photos and it instantly became the definitive book of ice crystals. It is still admired and in publication today.
The formation of frost on the windows of a car parked outside can be an inconvenience when you're in a hurry to drive off somewhere. But if you have the time to explore a little early on a frosty Tehachapi morning, you're likely to see some beautiful little ice crystal sculptures.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.