Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.