Located in a historic hamlet at one of East Kern County's cultural landmarks is a thriving business that is applying a durable finish to all kinds of metal objects, from patio furniture to tire rims, from gates and railings to automotive and motorcycle parts.
Willow Springs Powder Coating is nestled among the many stone buildings, dating back more than 100 years, that form the little village of Willow Springs, which has been owned by the Nelson family since the 1940s.
The site of rare natural springs in the desert, Willow Springs was a vital source of water for Native Californians, early explorers, settlers, stagecoach drivers and other desert travelers. Now it is home to several businesses, including Willow Springs Powder Coating, which draws residents from throughout East Kern to have their metal parts covered with the long lasting finish.
Powder coating was introduced into North America in 1960, and it works by applying an electrostatic charge to a powder that consists of pigments and resins. The powder is applied with a spray gun to a grounded metal object, which is then baked in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven. During the curing process, the pigment and resins blend and harden, and the result is an extremely hard finish that is resistant to chipping or scratching.
The powder coating business came to Willow Springs as a result of the Nelson family's long-standing Reserve Systems company, which makes pumps and tanks that allow the oil to be changed in large mining trucks while the vehicles are still running.
Reserve Systems ships tanks and pumps to mining sites all over the world, many of them in harsh and challenging environments, and they were having trouble with the paint holding up to the working conditions so they switched to the more durable powder coating process. They were having the work done by powder coating veteran Franklin Vieyra in Lancaster, and in 2014 when Franklin wanted to sell his business, the Nelson family decided to purchase it and add it to the companies at Willow Springs.
Now Willow Springs Powder Coating is run by Franklin and by Danny Reeves, a Nelson family member, and their crew of about seven employees. Each day the company is busy powder coating an ever-changing array of metal objects, and even some kinds of plastic that are suitable for the powder coating process.
Brand new railings and gates, custom bumpers and off-road vehicle frames, tables and chairs, marine and freshwater boat parts — all kinds of objects that could benefit from the superior durability of the powder coating process are brought to the company. Older objects or those with paint or rust are first sandblasted to make them completely clean, and then they undergo the powder coating process.
I like going out to Willow Springs — it's a pleasant 30-minute drive and I've always found the old stone buildings to be appealing. Danny's brother Donnie also started raising fruit trees and has a you-pick orchard open to the public, as well as a vineyard with wine grapes, so the location has only gotten prettier and more inviting over the years.
So if you've got some metal objects that need attention, whether it's patio furniture you inherited from a relative, a bicycle frame, something you're restoring, or a brand new project, I recommend that you consider having it sandblasted and powder coated, rather than spending hours with a wire brush and a rattle can of paint. The price is reasonable — an outside table starts at around $50 — and the results are beautiful and enduring. I recently took an antique cast iron fountain there for Tehachapi Heritage League president Charles White, following some repairs by welder Brent Bradley, and the results speak for themselves.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.