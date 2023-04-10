Although the term has no specific scientific or botanical definition, I think that it is safe to say that after a very wet winter, Southern California is experiencing a “superbloom” of wildflowers.
The word superbloom seems to have first appeared in the 1990s, and despite the fact that it’s primarily a media term, without any agreed-upon criteria, it has proven to be a useful nickname for exceptional wildflower displays.
Using the word superbloom helps convey the enormity and spectacle of an unusually vibrant wildflower year. These seasons of abundance typically occur in the first wet year following several dry years, which certainly describes 2023.
I have read that a superbloom might be expected to occur about once a decade, but that hasn’t been my experience, and I don’t think that’s supported by the past 100 years of data. In a given decade, I think you could expect to see two exceptional wildflower years, a couple that are pretty good, a few that are OK but unremarkable, and some that are poor because of a lack of winter precipitation.
In any case, this is one of those exceptional years. I know I have been ranting recently about going to look at wildflowers, but I’m going to do it again this week: Take a drive and check out the blooms!
This is not an opportunity that will wait until you have time. If there’s a zoo, museum, art gallery or amusement park you’ve been wanting to go see, in all likelihood it will still be there in the weeks, months and years to come. When it’s convenient and you have the time, you can always go visit.
This superbloom of wildflowers isn’t like that. In a matter of just days or a few weeks, they will be gone. And it could be years before they bloom like this again.
A wildflower display of this magnitude is like a slow-moving sunset — beautiful, colorful, ephemeral … and then gone without a trace. Except for the photos on your phone and the memories in your mind.
As I write this on Monday, there are still wildflowers in pretty much any direction from Tehachapi. You can go out to the Antelope Valley to the Poppy Preserve and see orange California Poppies, lilac-colored Lacy Phacelia and bright yellow Goldfields.
You don’t even have to drive as far as the preserve. You can just take Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road to Avenue D (Highway 138) and drive west to about 140th Street. There are poppies everywhere in that vicinity.
You can also head north instead of south on the desert floor, and go to Red Rock Canyon.
There are lovely Apricot Mallow plants blooming alongside the road, and there are amazing displays high up on the hillsides.
Probably the best wildflowers that are easy to reach can be found on the reliable Highway 223, the road from Highway 58 to the city of Arvin. There are gorgeous expanses of Grape Soda Lupine, Bird’s Eye Gilia, Owl’s Clover, Milkvetch and more. It’s a fantastic year along Highway 223, and it’s literally a just 25-minute drive from Tehachapi.
You can also go to Caliente and continue to drive along Caliente Creek Road. The creek itself is flowing like a small river, there are a few waterfalls here and there, and wildflowers like Chia, Bladderpods, Popcorn Flower and others add splashes of color to the lush green landscape.
So, use whichever adjective you want — exceptional, first-rate, superior, extraordinary, outstanding, sensational, magnificent, marvelous or just superbloom — to describe this year’s wildflowers. Just make sure that you go see them in person. Don’t you deserve to spend a few hours of your life celebrating an uncommon, beautiful and uncommonly beautiful natural spectacle?
Have a good week.
