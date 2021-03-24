My favorite place is standing in a damp forest enjoying the aroma of earth and moss. With over 20 years of horticultural and floral experience and education, I opened Petrichor Floral and Design Studio in November 2019. The word Petrichor means the aroma of the earth after it rains.
My business is primarily floral art. I love to incorporate a unique variety of flowers, styles, botanicals, herbs and earthy materials into my work. I love using locally grown flowers when available. Interpretive and intuitive design is important to me as an artist and ‘getting it right’ for my clients. The language of flowers is powerful. A personal touch and relationship is vital where most floral occasions are emotional ones. I especially love creating weddings and helping a brides vision come to life.
I am looking forward to offering new additions next month, including hand-dipped beeswax candles, hand-dyed ribbons, my new native seed collection and selling little seedlings when they are ready. We are also looking forward to a take one leave one plant cart outside our door every Friday. I also support, promote other local artisan women in small business in my shop.
My family and I moved to Tehachapi in 2018 and adore it here. I have received so much love and support from the community in spite of this challenging year. I began friendship Friday bouquets last spring as a way to spread joy and beauty. I look forward to continuing my popular classes for ladies nights out very soon. Visit Petrichor and enjoy the calm relaxing atmosphere, grab a bouquet or plant or sit and relax awhile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.