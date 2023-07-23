An ancient form of both sport and exercise for horse and rider, dressage has been described as the art of teaching the horse to carry you. And for you, its rider, the art of learning to be a good load for the horse to carry.
The Bear Valley Springs Dressage Club hosted its mid-summer event Sunday in the equestrian arena. Horses and riders performed a number of challenges testing the ability of both horse and rider while under the watchful eye of longtime judge Carolyn Lindholm of the United States Equine Federation.
The art and beauty of horse and rider working with each other in perfect tempo is the intended result that Lindholm sought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.