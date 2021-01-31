The Bear Valley Springs herd wanders around the lower elevations in the winter and spring. It appears that someone is in season and that these boys are thinking about future rutting. On Saturday, it appears it's just mock battle. The herd overall is in two different bands, each about six or seven in size.
They enjoy the golf course as it's a pathway to water at Four Island Lake. They often walk through the neighbors' yard eating shrubs and small trees. They also enjoy walking the streets and roadways and bring cars to a stop as they hold their ground and make drivers stop for them.
Deer do much the same but are a bit more skittish then these big boys. Needless to say, these elk have the right of way just due to their size.
