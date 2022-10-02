The culmination of the weeklong Tehachapi High School Homecoming celebration is the Saturday night semi-formal dance. Held on campus, about 300 students from freshmen to seniors enjoyed the night of dancing.
PHOTO GALLERY: A night of dancing for Homecoming
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
