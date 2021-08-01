Singer-songwriter Alice Wallace made her return engagement to Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company’s summer music series this weekend.
She brought with her fellow country singer and songwriter Caitlin Cannon. They met while holed up in Nashville, having to sit out the 2020 road season as COVID-19 unfolded across the world.
Wallace said they followed the rules of social distancing as they wrote songs, laughed a lot and “binge watched everything Netflix had to offer."
After their Tehachapi performance, the singers will travel to Colorado to perform and then onto several other states, fulfilling their 2021 touring season.
