Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association sponsors, board members, committee chairpersons, friends and guests enjoyed an afternoon of barbecue food, spirits, entertainment and barn dancing at the 2022 Season Kick Off Dinner.
The annual event is held to say thank you to generous sponsors and supporters.
“We love you, we need you, you are the blood and heart of Tehachapi Rodeo,” TMRA Chairman Dal Bunn said in his welcoming remarks. Bunn continued: “It’s this continued dedication by all of you that makes for this, our 59th season. Thank you again for helping keep the sport of rodeo, with its western values and heritage, alive in Tehachapi."
Held in the rustic tree-shaded setting of Tangleweed Farms, diners enjoyed tri-tip, hominy casserole and fresh green salad. Nearly 200 guests mingled with much conversation centering around this year's forthcoming rodeo season. In the barn where dinner was served were dozens of silent auction items along with three raffle items which could be won by drawing a lucky playing card for each item.
Bad Bulls will take place in July, with the PRCA Rodeo in August and four days of Junior Rodeo competitions for younger cowboys and girls through the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.