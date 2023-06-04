A summer afternoon of tea and vintage dance took place in Bear Valley Springs as members of the Bear Valley Springs Vintage Dance Club and Tea Society Club held a combined outdoor social at Cub Lake on Saturday afternoon.
A variety of teas were offered for tasting by those attending and were served in stylish patterned china cups and saucers. The ladies serving were in beautiful vintage costumes depicting an era of 1800s English society. Tea Society member Pam Bettencourt-Spitzer baked a large variety of tasty desserts to serve. There were also the traditional English scones and jam to enjoy.
Many of the Vintage Dance Club members were costumed and spent the warm afternoon dancing English Country Dances while under the leadership of their resident dance instructor Martha Velazquez.
