A cool breeze, a lakeside setting, good friends and plenty of classic rock and roll music. That was the setting for Sunday’s afternoon concert at Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs.
Hosted by the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association, the afternoon concert featured the local band ACME Music Company. The band performed a repertoire of classic rock songs including hits such as "Proud Mary," "Free Falling," and "Johnny Be Good."
The concert was free but the BVSCAA accepted donations to help fund its many programs.
Association President Sonja Bronson said: “We support all art and artists both here in Bear Valley Springs and the Tehachapi Valley. We also give out scholarships to local youth as well as large donations to various organizations such as the BeeKay Theater."
