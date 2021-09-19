Audience members' feet were tapping as fiddle players of all ages competed in this year’s Fiddlin Down the Tracks music competition in Tehachapi. Competitors from Tehachapi and many nearby towns were on hand both Friday and Saturday to play before a sequestered panel of three professional judges.
Contestants were grouped into age divisions. Friday afternoon included players in the Senior-Senior Division age 70 years and up, and the Senior Division was ages 50 to 69.
The Adult Division, ages 18 to 49 years of age, performed Saturday. Saturday also brought in the younger players, all under the age of 18. They too were divided by age groups from 8 years and under, up to seventeen years of age.
In addition to competitive fiddle playing on Saturday, there was competition for Cello/Bass Players, Novelty playing, Picking and Twin Fiddles Competition, as well as a Junior Band Scramble, all popular competitions with young fiddlers.
Each competitive performer had to play three tunes; a hoedown, a waltz tune and a tune of choice. Judges graded for rhythm/danceability, clarity and tone, difficulty of play, and old-time style.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.