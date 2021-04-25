Held on a warm spring Saturday, the Bear Valley Springs Arts and Crafts Show attracted a variety of artists and buyers.
PHOTO GALLERY: Arts and crafts on a warm spring day
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Ruth Lucille (Conklin) Morris, Aug. 12, 1935 - April 9, 2021
- Pen in Hand: Earth Day 2021 is on April 22: how to mark the occasion in the Tehachapi Mountains
- Mary Katherine Miller, Jan. 9, 1955 - April 4, 2021
- Rose Marie Burrous, 1955-2021
- Tehachapi City Council approves road projects
- Tehachapi Furniture - family-owned since 1991
- San Joaquin Tractor Company: "The go-to guys for tractors"
- Warrior softball returns to the field
- East Kern football players join travel team league
- Natural Sightings: An order of take-out for a Roadrunner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.