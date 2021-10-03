Saturday morning saw dogs of many breeds, some with long noses, others with short noses. Long tails, short stubby tails, even some with no tails at all as they walked with their owners at this year’s annual Bark 4 Life cancer fundraising event held early Saturday morning in Tehachapi.
Dogs with their owners assembled in front of the Tehachapi Railroad Depot to support the annual cancer awareness and fundraising event.
“Yearly we hold this event as a fundraiser to help raise funds to fight all forms of cancer," longtime Bark 4 Life organizer Barbara Villasenor said. "And please remember our animal pets are just as prone to cancer as we humans are."
As walkers and canines assembled, humans shook hands and socialized while dogs made new friends with a sniff or gentle nose rub.
