As humans greeted each other with hugs and handshakes, dogs busily sniffed each other, part of the ancient ritual of socialization. Dogs and humans gathered Saturday morning in Tehachapi to take part in the annual Bark For Life cancer awareness and fundraiser walk.
Dogs with long ears and short ears, tails and no tails, costumed and non-costumed walked along city streets with their humans for more than a mile to raise awareness that cancer is still among us. Both humans and pets are at risk.
“We will find a cure if we fight back,” organizer Barbra Villasenor said in her opening remarks.
Villasenor, along with her volunteers and corporate and local business sponsors, held the event on the grounds of the Tehachapi Railroad Depot. Fundraising gift baskets were on hand to win if you bought the lucky ticket. “Doggy Glam” bags containing treats for pets were given free to each walker. The bags also contained general information about how to keep pets healthy and early signs of animal cancer.
