More than 150 participants with their mules, donkeys and horses competed last weekend at the Bear Valley Springs Buckaroos' Summer Showdown, an annual mule and open horse show. Contestants came from all over the state and some from as far as Idaho for this highly respected event at the Bear Valley Springs Equestrian Center in Tehachapi.
“With our new, more team-oriented show structure, this year's individual event coordinators have done an outstanding job," said Buckaroo Club President Jeff Kermode. "I’m so thankful to our board and to all our volunteers.”
Animals, whether ridden or driven, are put through a series of tests on a prearranged series of courses on which a judge awards points based on both the riders' actions and the animals' ability to respond. The show is a ranch style show and approved by the AMA-WCRH-WRHA.
