Dozens of hand-drawn art pieces adorn the sidewalks of downtown Tehachapi after chalk artists of all ages spent Saturday creating masterful works of art. Chalk on the Walk is hosted by the art cooperative Gallery 'N Gifts.
Chalk art is a colorful and vibrant medium when freshly created, but also fleeting in its presentation for viewing. Moisture or heavy wind can quickly make the brilliance of the images fade away from their cement canvas.
The best viewing is now and over the next few days. Start your tour at Green Street and Tehachapi Boulevard.
